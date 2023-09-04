Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Widens Access To Treatment For Life-long Bleeding Disorder, Severe Haemophilia A

Monday, 4 September 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac has confirmed it is widening access to emicizumab (branded as Hemlibra) for the treatment of people with severe haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

“Widening access to this treatment will help people manage a life-long bleeding disorder” Pharmac’s Director, Pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon says. “We expect that 115 people will access this treatment during the first year of funding, increasing to 140 people as they transition from other treatments. There are many children in this group, so it is positive that they’ll have a life-long treatment available to them.”

The Chair of Haemophilia New Zealand, Deon York applauds the announcement. “This represents the most significant change to care and treatment for people with severe haemophilia A for nearly 25 years. We are elated by the decision and convey our heartfelt appreciation”.

Haemophilia A is a hereditary, life-long bleeding disorder. It is caused by a deficiency of factor VIII, which impairs the body's ability to make blood clots. This causes prolonged spontaneous and injury-related bleeding, which can be traumatic for those affected. Without treatment, people with severe haemophilia A can experience negative long-term outcomes like severe joint damage.

“Previously, people with severe haemophilia A have needed regular intravenous infusions of factor VIII, often multiple times per week. Emicizumab is given as a subcutaneous injection which means that people, or their caregivers, will be able to administer the treatment themselves” Geraldine MacGibbon says.

"This decision has the potential to make a big difference to their lives. Through our consultation, we heard from a number of people living with severe haemophilia A and their whānau, who shared information about the difference this change will make for them.”

“Access to emicizumab is also likely to reduce the burden on the wider health sector as a result of reduced need for specialist consultations and a reduction in the number of bleed events requiring hospitalisation.”

Ocrelizumab and emicizumab are both supplied by Roche Products (New Zealand) Ltd. Roche’s General Manager, Alex Muelhaupt, says it's wonderful news that a wider group of New Zealanders can now access these treatments. “We want to acknowledge the work done by the multiple sclerosis and haemophilia communities over the years, leading to this agreement.”

MacGibbon says that this funding proposal shows the Pharmac model of negotiation and maximising the medicines budget in action. “Our team are determined to fund as many products as possible through our fixed budget that is provided to us by the government. We spend every cent we get on medicines, vaccines, and devices, and we will continue to work to get the best health outcomes for people living in New Zealand,” concludes MacGibbon.

View the notification

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 