Life matters

The tenth annual World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) event will be held on Friday 8 September at Knox Church in Dunedin with the theme “Creating Hope Through Action”.

In the year to 30 June 2022, 538 people died by suspected suicide in New Zealand. The 2023 figures have not yet been released. Each year an estimated 703,000 people take their life around the world. The World Health Organisation estimates that for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.

For a decade, Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust (LMSPT) has been holding an event in Dunedin to mark WSPD. LMSPT Manager Corinda Taylor said this year’s event features inspirational speakers, musical performances, the lighting of candles for people lost to suicide, a remembrance tree, and a chance to share with members of our community.

“This event is free to attend, but we welcome and appreciate any koha or donations towards the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust,” she said. “We include an open session for our community to share. Suicide can affect every one of us. By raising awareness, reducing the stigma & encouraging action we can help to reduce the instances of suicide around the world.

“#CreatingHopeThroughAction is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide. Our actions, no matter how big or small, may provide hope to those who are struggling,” Corinda Taylor said.



Speakers include:

Tahu Mackenzie, as MC

The keynote speaker is Matt Chisholm. Despite privately struggling with alcohol and undiagnosed anxiety, Matt seemed to have it all. The rough and ready bloke from the deep south somehow landed his dream job on national television - first as a tv reporter - then a reality tv host. But when his career really started taking off, he and his wife, Ellen, started a family. It was the perfect storm and Matt hit the wall, becoming burnt out and depressed. So, how did he get himself right, and what did he learn by going public about his struggles?

Jade Morgan is from Te Rāpaki ō Terakiwhakaputa, Governors Bay in Ōtautahi - Christchurch. He is a Senior Lecturer at Te Pūkenga - Otago Polytechnic Business Division and also finds time to work with people in care in state institutions such as Ara Poutama Aotearoa - Department of Corrections and Oranga Tamariki.

Jim Ross is a General Practitioner who also works in the Medical School as a teacher and researcher. In these three aspects of his work he has a longstanding interest in mental health, and in particular how to promote mental health and wellness at the community and primary care levels.

Cuba Rust is a peer supporter at Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust | Te Whare Oranga Ngākau. She will speak to whānau experience and the hope that we create when we can acknowledge but learn to put aside our fears.

Entertainment includes jazz by Bill Martin, Kapa Haka by Kaikorai Valley College Kapa Haka group, and Keira Wallace who will perform some of their own compositions during the event.

Life Matters thanks our generous sponsor, The Methodist Church of New Zealand, without whom this event would not be possible.

Event details: Knox Church 6pm-8pm Friday 8 September

© Scoop Media

