Free Breathwork & Mindfulness Sessions for Mental Health Awareness Week 18-24 September 2023

Monday, 4 September 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Art Of Living Foundation

An international humanitarian organisation, The Art of Living, is offering free online sessions to learn breathing techniques to settle the mind as part of Mental Health Awareness Week (September 18-24).

The sessions have been designed as a ‘wellbeing hack’ for people to take a quick half an hour at lunchtime or during the evening to take part in the breathwork sessions.

Participants will learn evidence-based breathing techniques that quickly reduce stress and anxiety and enable a meditative calm in the mind and body.

“Managing our breathing is an easy to learn, any place, any time tool for us to help with our mental health,” says Art of Living volunteer and facilitator, Andrew Melville.

The Art of Living Foundation has been teaching breathwork, yoga and meditation techniques to millions of people in more than 180 countries around the world for more than 40 years.

Over 100 independent studies conducted across four continents and published in peer-reviewed journals have indicated a wide range of health benefits from reducing stress to getting better rest from the core breathing technique the Art of Living teaches in a three day course.

These benefits include positive impacts on mental health such as a reduction in the stress hormone cortisol of up to 50% and increases in life satisfaction indicators of more than 20% within a week of taking the course.

“It is perhaps not widely known, but how we breathe can directly have an immediate and significant impact on our mental health. People often say ‘take a breather’ or ‘take a deep breath’ when they see someone is anxious. The techniques we teach enable people to take this concept further, building on breathwork traditions taught in India for thousands of years.”

The free 35 minute breathwork sessions will be held by trained volunteer facilitators on zoom,

Lunchtime 12-12:35pm & Evenings 7-7:35pm

Link to Register: https://bit.ly/BreatheWellToBeWell2023

