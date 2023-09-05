Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southern Cross Healthcare And Northland Orthopaedic Centre In New Joint Venture To Expand Health Services In Northland

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Southern Cross Healthcare and Northland Orthopaedic Centre have announced a new partnership, the Southern Cross Healthcare Northland Surgical Centre, that will bring more quality healthcare to the top of the country.

The 50:50 joint venture will see the existing clinic in Whangārei continue to grow to meet the needs of the Northland region.

Established more than 20 years ago, the clinic currently has nine orthopaedic surgeons. Its current primary focus is day-stay orthopaedic care for private patients and those referred via ACC and Te Whatu Ora.

Northland Orthopaedic Centre Chair Marc Hirner said the clinic had been looking for the right partner to help it expand its services to the region and it knew Southern Cross Healthcare was that partner.

“There is absolute alignment in purpose and ambition between both of our organisations and the type of healthcare we want to deliver. We’re looking forward to working together to bring that service to more Northlanders,” he said.

“We also recognised the calibre and depth of expertise, nursing support and training that Southern Cross Healthcare can bring to our team,” he added.

The new joint venture extends Southern Cross Healthcare’s national network into the North, providing care for patients from Northland to Southland.

Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Chris White said Northland Orthopaedic Centre is already considered a “best in class” day-stay surgical facility, and the new partnership will only build on that quality of care.

“Our involvement will mean this facility can be expanded to provide more care to more people,” he said.

“We each have things we can learn from one another within this new joint venture, but both partners are focused on how we deliver the best outcomes for patients.

“Southern Cross Healthcare has a proven track record in successful joint ventures offering top-level care and we’re looking forward to working with the team at Northland Orthopaedics to increase the range and volume of healthcare to the people of Northland.”

The new joint venture is effective as of 1 September 2023.

