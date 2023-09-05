New Medical Technology Making Patients Lives Easier

Technology is evolving in all sectors. However, the 2020s have been when medical technology has grown in leaps and bounds. Not only do medical professionals benefit from such advancements, but so do their patients. The next time you seek help from a doctor, you might be able to take advantage of some of the following innovative technology:

Referral Management Software

Something as simple as referral management software between GPs and therapists might make a huge difference in access to mental health services. Rather than GPs providing a list of suggestions with no guarantees, they can use referral management software to know which therapists are available to help. They simply need to input their clients’ needs and view a list of available therapists that can deliver the personalised service they require.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality has been touted as a fun form of entertainment, but it also has real merit in the medical field. Medical professionals have been using it to treat psychological illnesses and help patients with pain management. According to the United States Chamber of Commerce, VR exposure therapy reduced the fear of heights in some patients by 68%.

It is also improving surgical efficiency. Surgeons can virtually explore a patient’s brain before performing neurosurgery and thoracic surgery. A Harvard Business Review study found that VR training improved the participants’ surgical performance by 230%.

3D Printing

Many people own 3D printers to print small trinkets and fun toys. However, it’s a game-changer in the healthcare industry. High-tech 3D printers are now being used to print joints and implants for surgical procedures. Due to the advanced digital functions, these printers can match parts to patients down to the millimetre. The closer the fit, the more comfortable patients can often be.

However, it’s not just plastic and ceramic being used in printers. We’re also seeing living cells being used in printers in a process called bio-printing. Bio-printing was initially developed to regenerate skin cells in burn victims. Now, scientists are exploring it for creating blood vessels, ovaries, and pancreas.

Telemedicine

The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the world. People needing medical treatment found it hard to access the advice and services they needed. However, telemedicine services soon got underway. Telemedicine lets patients access healthcare professionals without having to see them in person. Instead, they can consult over the phone or on a video call. It is also proving popular in veterinary practices.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) seemed to come out of nowhere. Now, it’s in nearly every facet of our lives, healthcare included. Doctors are using AI to help diagnose illnesses. In this arena, it’s proving effective. According to studies, mammograms are reviewed 30 times faster with 99% accuracy. This might reduce the need for many unnecessary biopsies. Clinicians are even relying on AI to help with treatment programmes to help patients manage health conditions.

Medical technology in the 2020s has been advancing so quickly that it has been hard for many people to keep up. In a short space of time, medical professionals have been able to provide more efficient, effective, and advanced patient care to benefit both patients and care providers alike.

