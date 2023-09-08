Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fixed Physio: Christchurch's Hub For Personalised Rehabilitation Services

Friday, 8 September 2023, 6:25 am
Press Release: Fixed Physio

A new physiotherapy clinic, Fixed Physio, has opened its doors in Christchurch, offering a unique and tailored approach to physiotherapy services. This Christchurch physio clinic specialises in treating sports injuries, spinal injuries, and providing gym and home rehabilitation programs, setting itself apart with a patient-centric model.

The Christchurch physio community has seen a surge in demand for personalised services in recent years. With sports and fitness activities gaining popularity in the region, there's a growing need for specialised treatments and rehabilitation programs. Fixed Physio aims to fill this gap, putting a strong emphasis on one-on-one, hands-on therapy.

In addition to the usual offerings, Fixed Physio has introduced what they term 'subject screening'. This innovative approach aims to proactively identify potential problem areas in a patient's physique or posture, allowing for preventive care and early intervention.

This fresh take on physiotherapy is in line with the global trend towards personalised healthcare. The days of one-size-fits-all medical treatments are slowly fading as both patients and providers realise the benefits of a more tailored approach.

However, the entry of Fixed Physio into the Christchurch physio market also means increased competition for established clinics. It remains to be seen how they will adapt and if they'll adopt similar personalised methodologies to meet the evolving demands of their clients.

Christchurch residents, especially those active in sports and physical activities, can look forward to having another option for their rehabilitation needs. As the industry evolves and grows, the primary beneficiaries are the patients, who now have more choices and better care available to them.

It is hoped that Fixed Physio's innovative approach will not only benefit the residents of Christchurch but will also inspire other physiotherapy clinics nationwide to adopt similar patient-first methodologies.

