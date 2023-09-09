Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PMA Life Member And Service Awards Awarded To Cook Islands Health Leaders At 2023 PMA Conference

Saturday, 9 September 2023, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) awarded Life Member and Service Awards to a group of Cook Islands health leaders last night at the annual PMA Conference Dinner, acknowledging their significant contribution to the health needs of Pacific people in the region.

Before announcing the awardees, PMA Chief Executive Debbie Sorensen reflected on previous Life Members and their legacy of service.

“Our Life Members have dedicated their lives to the health and wellbeing of our Pacific people, some of whom have passed on but whose legacy remains with us.

“It is fitting that we are here in the Cook Islands to acknowledge your very own sons and daughters who have dedicated their lives to serving the health needs of Pacific communities.”

The following people were awarded the PMA Life Member Award:

Dr Ted Hughes MMedSc FANZCA FFPMANZCA, well-known Anaesthetist and Pain Specialist who has contributed significantly to the health needs of the Cook Islands and wider Pacific region.

Dr Minnie Strickland FRNZCGP, GP and Clinical Director at Etu Pasifika Auckland, formerly Mt Wellington Integrated Health, continuing the legacy of the late Dr Joe Williams.

Dr Josephine Aumea Herman PhD FAFPHM FNZCPHM FRNZCGP, Director of Pacific Health at Waitemata DHB and former Secretary of Health for the Cook Islands Ministry of Health.

Elizabeth Iro MHSc (Nursing) MBA, nurse, midwife and former Chief Nurse for the World Health Organization.

Dr Roro Daniel DSM MPH, former Secretary of Health for the Cook Islands Ministry of Health who has served the Cook Islands for close to 40 years.

The following people were awarded the PMA Service Award:

Dr Deacon Teapa MBBS MMed Surg, Head Surgeon at Rarotonga Hospital with 15 years of dedicated surgical experience.

Dr Neti Herman PhD NZRGON, first Cook Islands nurse to gain a doctorate and served in multiple roles within the Cook Islands health sector.

Dr Tereapii Uka MBBS, dedicated medical practitioner and owner of Dr Uka Surgery.

Dr Teariki Noovao OBE MBBS, dedicated surgeon who has contributed significantly through his service at Rarotonga Hospital and on the islands of Manihiki, Rakahanga and Mangaia.

The PMA congratulate all awardees and thank you for your service to our families and communities.

