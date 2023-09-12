Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Southland Charity Hospital Reaches A Significant Milestone As More Than 13,000 Beautifully Engraved Bricks Will Be Laid

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 6:33 am
Press Release: Southland Charity Hospital

The Southland Charity Hospital has reached a significant milestone as more than 13,000 beautifully engraved bricks will be laid this week, bearing messages of love and support from across New Zealand and even beyond its shores. This remarkable achievement marks a pivotal moment in the project's history, embodying the spirit of "by the community, for the community." These bricks are more than just construction materials; they represent a profound sense of unity that spans the entire nation.

"Reflecting on this milestone, there have been so many amazing moments in this project, and so many acts of incredible kindness but seeing the bricks being laid will be one of the most special for me. The bricks represent the spirit of the project 'by the community for the community,' and our community just happens to be from across the entire country. It means so much to me that people will be able to see their contribution to the hospital, and I am sure as future patients walk across the bricks, they will feel the love and support the bricks represent. Our friends who own a landscaping business, Maze Landscapes L.T.D, have made a generous contribution of four team members who flew to Invercragill from Taupo this week to assist in laying the bricks, complemented by a group of Blair's mates. Another good mate of Blair's Brad Anderson, Hyde Landscaping has been a pivot part of the preparation of the grounds

Having our friends lay the bricks is just another special piece of the project."

Everybody working together is the essence of this project, where people from diverse backgrounds, locations and professions have come together to create something truly meaningful. The bricks symbolise not only the tangible support for the Southland Charity Hospital but also the intangible bonds of compassion and solidarity that define our very special Southern community.

Our goal this week to lay 14,000 bricks by Friday, 22 metres of bricks were laid on the first day, and soon the public will be able to be part of this heartwarming journey as members of the public will have the opportunity to visit the charity hospital, locate their engraved bricks, and witness the powerful legacy of unity and care that this project embodies.

