Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

UC Research Identifies Digital Solutions For NZ Autism Support

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A University of Canterbury-led research team is determined to create more accessible pipelines of support for autistic Kiwi kids and their caregivers.

One in 54 children in Aotearoa New Zealand are autistic, and countless more are on an ever-increasing waitlist for diagnosis.

Professor Laurie McLay, a Senior Research Fellow at the Child Well-being Research Institute, Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) says support services for autistic children and their whānau are sparce domestically, and they’re almost non-existent for those waiting for diagnosis, leaving parents and caregivers with few places to turn.

She is leading an Aotearoa New Zealand research team that’s committed to relieving this pressure, after identifying an area few have researched before – digitally delivered, autism-specific support.

Through a series of research projects, Professor McLay and her team have developed a suite of accessible, evidence-informed digital (online) educational resources focused on the wellbeing of autistic children and their caregivers.

“Timely access to early support that optimises children’s development and their caregivers’ mental health is critical,” Professor McLay says.

The resources would be available to tamariki and their whānau regardless of a formal diagnosis of autism. Professor McLay’s cross-institutional research team includes academics from UC, Victoria, Auckland and Massey Universities. The objective of their research is to evaluate the accessibility and effectiveness, in addition to social and cultural acceptability, of these digital resources.

The research programme was formed around two projects. The first, now complete, was funded by Lottery Health Research and focused on health promoting behaviours including sleeping, toileting and eating difficulties. The second, current study was funded by CureKids and the National Science Challenge’s Better Start programme and focuses on caregiver mental health and children’s communication and learning. Data analysis for both studies is ongoing.

Each project included different methods of delivery, including web-based educational support and online group coaching, co-facilitated by members of the research team and caregivers of autistic children.

A parent participant shared the “immense value” the programmes were, both for them, and their child.

“The skills I learnt in these programmes helped me to connect with my son in his own space, as well as help further his communication and interactions with me and others. I learnt valuable lessons that helped me not only be a better parent but also helped me integrate that experience into my life.”

The engagement and learning tools have been received favourably by those involved, particularly for the convenience – delivery methods are cost effective and ensure they don’t have to pre-arrange childcare or time off work.

“While we don’t believe digital programmes are a standalone solution, they offer an accessible option, enabling parents choice in how they access and engage with services,” Professor McLay explains.

“Reducing our reliance on more resource intensive, one-to-one models of support can go some way to addressing the ever-increasing need for autism services and support.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 