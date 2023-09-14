Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Thoracic Society Supports Pre-election Promises To Build The New Zealand Health Workforce

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand

The Thoracic Society is relieved that political parties now acknowledge that the existing health workforce is woefully insufficient, and that urgent action is needed to remedy this. Hospital wait times are blowing out, and access to primary care and critical specialist services is becoming harder to come by. “We’re hopeful that, come October, the next New Zealand government will deliver on their election promises, and put in place policies that build a sufficient and sustainable health workforce,” says TSANZ NZ Branch President Elect and Middlemore Hospital respiratory physician Dr Paul Dawkins.

“What we are seeing in respiratory care is a postcode lottery where some New Zealanders have little to no access to basic lung functioning tests,” shares Dr Dawkins. “That means that chronic diseases like asthma, conditions that can be effectively managed with accessible and sustained healthcare, are not being diagnosed and treated properly in our most vulnerable populations.”

Yesterday, the Labour government came out promising to build a resilient domestic workforce delivering 335 more doctors each year from 2027, and 700 nursing placements in 2024. “At the Thoracic Society, we support action taken by the next government – whichever party that might be - to invest in a workforce that’s resourced to deliver the patient outcomes we all go into healthcare to provide,” adds Dr Dawkins. “We ask that the party that takes office in October prioritises respiratory care, as good lung health impacts all New Zealanders. This includes making sure there are good education pipelines for trainee doctors, nurses, and allied health clinicians who want to go into respiratory medicine.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 