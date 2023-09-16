New Animated Video Promotes The Rights Of People Using Health And Disability Services

Friday 15 September 2023

The Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) today launched an animated video titled Respecting your Rights, which aims to empower people to understand and exercise their rights when using health and disability services in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Everyone should be treated as a partner in their care," says Morag McDowell, Health and Disability Commissioner. "However, some communities, continue to face challenges with health and disability services and may not understand their rights or feel empowered to exercise them. This video will strengthen people’s knowledge of their rights when receiving health and disability care and help promote person-centred care."

The video is aimed at everyone and covers what people’s rights look like in practice and the actions people can take if they are concerned about the care provided to them, or someone they know.

These actions could include talking to the provider, having a support person on hand, using the Advocacy Service, or lodging a complaint with HDC. Feedback from consumer hui was vital to the development of the animation.

The video is being launched to coincide with World Health Organisation (WHO) World Patient Safety Day. It aligns with this year’s slogan: "elevate the voice of patients".

This year’s World Patient Safety Day theme aims to raise global awareness around the need for active engagement of patients, whānau and caregivers in all settings and at all levels of health care to improve patient care and safety.

"The Code gives everyone using health and disability services the right to an appropriate standard of care that meets their needs and upholds their dignity and mana" says Ms McDowell.

The launch of the animated video complements the recently-developed online learning modules on the Code for providers. Over 5,000 providers have registered for the modules since they were developed late last year, highlighting their commitment to upholding the Code.

The animation is available in English and te reo Māori (with closed captioning available for both languages).

Watch the video Respecting Your Rights (English)

Watch the video Ōu Mōtika (te reo Māori)

Register for the provider modules

HDC promotes and protects the rights of all people using health and disability services in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is independent from government policy and the provision of health and disability services, enabling it to be an effective and impartial guardian of people’s rights.

"In Aotearoa New Zealand, whenever we receive health or disability care, we have a right to be treated with respect, and we always have the right to speak up if we’re not getting that"

