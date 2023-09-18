Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Breast Cancer Foundation's Response To Labour's Breast Screening Announcement

Monday, 18 September 2023, 6:50 am
Press Release: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation


Responding to the Labour Party’s pledge today to raise the free breast screening age to 74, Justine Smyth, chair of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, says:

“It’s great news Labour has included raising the screening age in its manifesto, formalising the support it has already shown for this policy during the first reading of Dr Shane Reti’s private member’s bill. We have campaigned for this for the past seven years because it will save women’s lives.

“Six of the seven main political parties have told us they will commit to the mammogram age extension, but we have been here before where Labour promised it in 2017 and not yet delivered. Given the cross-party support for this, we expect it to be rolled out immediately and we look forward to working with the next Government to make it happen.”

