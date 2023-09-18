Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand’s Largest Health Conference Will Explore AIAnd Transforming The Health System

Monday, 18 September 2023, 9:02 am
Press Release: Health Informatics

The future of AI in healthcare and the transformation of Aotearoa New Zealand’s health system will be explored at the country’s largest health conference, Digital Health Week NZ 2023.

Health Informatics NZ (HiNZ) is holding its 21st conference as part of Digital Health Week from November 27-30, with 1,400 delegates expected at Claudelands in Hamilton. Attendees include clinicians, IT professionals, health sector managers, government and industry representatives and academics.

HiNZ chief executive Tim Corbett says digital health is no longer something done “on the side”, but is interwoven into “how we deliver our health and disability system for consumers”.

“Data and digital tools are being used to tackle some of the very real issues facing our health system, such as access and workforce. HiNZ is proud to bring the leaders, thinkers and doers in this space together to share, learn and collaborate,” Corbett says.

“Ultimately it’s all about whānau and Digital Health Week focuses on how to enable the health system of the future to deliver equity and access for consumers and whānau.”

Keynote speakers include doctors Raj Jena, oncologist at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Angela Lim, founder of Clearhead, speaking about current and future uses of assistive AI in health. Director general of health Diana Sarfati and Te Whatu Ora chief data and digital Leigh Donoghue will open the conference on November 28 along with influential speaker Ngahihi o te ra Bidois.

Programme director Becky George says the conference will showcase the transformational work around te motu and globally, focussing on integrating care, equity, data and workforce.

“There’s a huge diversity of topics and in-person connection is so important to sparking those ideas and collaborations that will drive transformation in health,” she says.

A lived experience panel where consumers and carers talk about their dealings of the health system, and how that could be enhanced by digital tools, is expected to be a highlight.

“As a sector we are all striving to achieve better outcomes for our consumers and hearing the whānau consumer voice is essential to achieving that,” George says.

