GPNZ’S Primary Care Priorities For The Future Government

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) has outlined its primary care priorities for the future Government in its pre-election expectations summary, released today.

“Obviously there is a lot we could include, but we’ve focused on three interdependent areas that together will make the biggest impact,” says GPNZ Deputy Chair, Justine Thorpe.

Top of the list is creating an equitable primary care system, focussed on both access and outcomes, which will be achieved through creating a sustainable workforce and a fit-for-purpose funding model.

“I see the data every day, I know our current system delivers inequitably. That needs to stop. We want commitment that next steps will focus on Māori and other priority population groups who traditionally have not been well served.”

“Primary and community services are beginning to fail in some communities largely due to two main factors: workforce shortages and financial instabilities. A wicked feedback loop can exist between these two issues, so the solutions must also go hand in hand,” explains Justine.

“We need more staff to care for patients, and we need more funding for practices so they can recruit and retain the staff they need to provide services.”

Ultimately a lot would be achieved through levelling out the playing field, treating the primary and community workforce the same as the Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora employed workforce. This includes increasing the amount of exposure students have to a career in primary and community care.

“Achieving 100 per cent pay parity for our nursing workforce in Budget 2024, or sooner, is something we will be advocating strongly for because it will have a very immediate impact on some of the most pressing issues.

“It’s alarming how service restrictions and closures have gone from being relatively unheard of to almost commonplace in a relatively short time,” says Justine.

Fit-for-purpose funding means having a dual focus on service sustainability and patient affordability.

“While not all primary care exists within the general practice walls, we know that it is vital that people can enrol with a practice and get an appointment when they need one and to be able to afford that appointment.”

The capitation model needs to be overhauled so that funding is aligned to need and to complexity, but new investment is also needed to maintain local services and to avoid shifting of costs on to patients.

“I’ve talked to a lot of practices who are quite literally on the brink. With current Government funding set as it is their only option is to increase their fees which they have held off on as long as possible because they know it is a barrier to people coming in to see them,” says Justine.

Practices are continuing to develop the way services are delivered including wider use of telehealth options, triage to ensure those in greatest need can get a consultation when they need it, and expanding teams to include roles such as pharmacists, physiotherapists and health coaches. GPNZ believes that supporting, embedding and consistently funding models of care that meet the needs of local communities and promote equity, access and population health is key.

The election expectation document calls for wide endorsement from all political parties.

“Gaining agreement and commitment in these three areas will go a long way to getting our sector back on track.

“I speak for my colleagues up and down the country – we want to change, we’re ready to change so support us, invest in us. We can do more if we are resourced to do more.”

General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) is the national voice for primary care organisations in New Zealand. It advocates for the wellbeing of New Zealanders by supporting high quality general practice and community-based services. Its PHO member networks represent the majority of New Zealand general practices and cover an enrolled population of more than 4.4 million New Zealanders, including more than 80 per cent of the enrolled Māori population. www.gpnz.co.nz

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2309/230913_GPNZ_future_govt_expectations.pdf

© Scoop Media

