Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Lack Of Govt. Action A Scandal, Says Alzheimers NZ

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:13 am
Press Release: Alzheimers New Zealand

  • 12 modifiable risk factors can reduce your chances of developing dementia mate wareware.
  • Governments urged to invest in risk reduction.
  • Alzheimers NZ says it’s a no-brainer.
  • NZ government shows no interest.

Alzheimers NZ says it’s a scandal that successive New Zealand governments have ignored research proving risk reduction strategies can delay and possibly avoid the onset of dementia mate wareware.

Chief executive, Catherine Hall, says with dementia mate wareware numbers expected to jump markedly in New Zealand in coming years, particularly among Māori, Pacific and Asian communities, a national risk reduction programme is a no-brainer.

Ms Hall was referencing a new international research report that says some 40 percent of new dementia mate wareware cases globally could be delayed or potentially avoided with a clearer focus by governments on risk reduction.

The World Alzheimer Report 2023, from Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), says nearly 140 million people globally will be living with dementia mate wareware by 2050.

ADI is calling on governments around the world to urgently fund risk reduction research, education and support services, and for governments to make risk reduction a core element of their national Dementia Action Plans.

“We have had very little interest in risk reduction strategies from this or any previous governments,” Hall said.

Speaking at an Alzheimers NZ conference to mark World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), the director of the network of three Dementia Prevention Research Clinics, Professor Lynette Tippett, says risk reduction initiatives could delay or prevent as much as 50 per cent of dementia mate wareware cases in New Zealand.

She says the higher percentage number in New Zealand’s case is largely because of our higher rates of cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes.

Added to this is the fact that growing inequities and social upheavals in our society both heighten the risk of dementia mate wareware and mean that risk is spread unevenly across communities.

“All the evidence says risk reduction is critical, that it does work, and that it could delay or save thousands of New Zealanders from developing dementia mate wareware as they age,” she says.

Professor Tippett says there are 12 proven lifestyle factors that, if modified, can reduce the risk of a person developing dementia mate wareware. The rule of thumb is that what is good for our hearts is good for our brains.

There are also things that can be done after a diagnosis to slow progression of the condition and improve a person’s quality of life – purposeful activity, exercise, cognitive therapies and social engagement.

Catherine Hall says government has a key role to play, including investing now in risk reduction, making sure there is access to the right health services and supports and creating communities and spaces that support risk reduction strategies.

“The fact government continues to ignore all the evidence and the research is a scandal.”

Dementia mate wareware is expected to cost New Zealand nearly $6 billion a year by 2050 and potentially impact almost every Kiwi family in some way.

The 12 factors that are known to increase dementia risk are:

  1. Physical inactivity
  2. Smoking
  3. Excessive alcohol consumption
  4. Air pollution
  5. Head injury
  6. Infrequent social contact
  7. Less education
  8. Obesity
  9. Hypertension
  10. Diabetes
  11. Depression
  12. Hearing impairment

Hall says: “It’s never too early or too late to adjust our lifestyles to reduce our chances of developing dementia mate wareware.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Alzheimers New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

Allen & Unwin: Winner Of 2023 Fiction Prize

Auckland TV writer, show runner, and executive producer, Gavin Strawhan is the winner of the Allen & Unwin 2023 Fiction Prize. The Call is a taut, superbly plotted crime novel set in rural/coastal New Zealand, with a complex protagonist and a shocking ending. More


Circa: The Importance Of Being Earnest

In an age consumed by appearances, this rendition of the classic, effervescent, and subversive comedy offers a mischievous glimpse into our present-day obsession with identity and the masks we wear. Oscar Wilde's quintessential work invites audiences to indulge in his scintillating wit and razor-sharp observations on human hypocrisy. More


Auckland: ArtWeek Returns With Vitality

Auckland will be blooming with creativity this Spring when ArtWeek in the City returns with a vibrant programme of over fifty pop up exhibitions, galleries, installations, free art walks, artist talks, workshops, and more from 6-15 October 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 