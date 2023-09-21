Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato Cardiologists Using New Technology To Help High-risk Patients

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Treatment of high-risk patients with coronary artery disease can now be done more safely, thanks to an Australasian-first performed by a Waikato Hospital cardiology team.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Cardiologist Dr Madhav Menon said the team successfully completed a Complex High Risk Indicated Procedure (CHIP) angioplasty using a Pulse Cath iVAC2L hemodynamic support catheter, on 31 August.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open a narrowed or blocked artery, usually using a short wire mesh tube known as a stent.

“Patients who are complex cases with a very poor heart, need support during the procedure to maintain cardiac output,” Dr Menon said.

Previously, the heart was supported using a balloon pump that inflates and deflates to assist the heart’s pumping action.

The iVAC2L device provides a higher level of support by suctioning blood from the ventricle (the chamber which pumps blood out of the heart) and pumping it directly into the aorta (the main artery which carries blood away from your heart to the rest of your body). This takes more stress off the heart during the procedure and also provides better blood flow back to heart.

“This technology gives us better blood pressure support for very sick hearts while performing complex interventions,” Dr Menon said.

“It allows us to perform these procedures more safely with better clinical outcomes for the patient and less stress for our team.”

Coronary artery disease patients previously required a lot of hospital time and resources because of the risky nature of their surgery. It is estimated around 15 to 20 patients a year will benefit by being able to undergo this procedure. Improved clinical outcomes can also reduce the required hospital time and resource for this treatment.

“Though previously used in Europe, the Pulse Cath iVAC2L is new to New Zealand. Its introduction to this country last month, and the successful Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) procedure a few days earlier, further builds Waikato Hospital’s reputation as a cardiology centre of excellence,” Dr Menon said.

