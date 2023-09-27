Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Nurse Pay Gap Closes Family Planning Clinics

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Family Planning NZ

This is what a pay gap for nurses looks like at Family Planning. A closed clinic with no clients and no staff to see them even if they did turn up.

This isn’t a small clinic in a provincial town - this is the waiting room of our Wellington Clinic which was closed for 5 days in August this year and three days this month so far.

Across the country, chief executive Jackie Edmond says Family Planning clinics were closed for a total of 64 days during August this year. And, she attributes these closures directly to the growing pay gap between primary care nurses and their hospital counterparts.

"Around 80 per cent of our consultations are with a nurse - so when we can’t retain or recruit, in large part because of the pay gap with our hospital colleagues - our ability to offer services is hugely disrupted," Ms Edmond says. "Currently, just over 24 per cent of our nursing positions are vacant.

"We worry about this impact which pushes out wait times. We know that young people are most impacted by the closures.

"About 1 in 6 of the young people (16 to 19 years old) we see don’t have another regular health provider and 1 in 5 of them don’t know where else to go to get contraception. When we are forced to close clinics because we don’t have staff to open them, it is these young people that are at most risk of unintended pregnancy or sexually transmitted infection," Ms Edmond says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Family Planning NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 