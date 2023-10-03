Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Nursing Scholarship Supports And Strengthens Cultural Journey

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 8:06 am
Press Release: Whanau Awhina Plunket

A nursing student with a passion for hauora Māori-led care has been named as the recipient for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship.

Toi Ohomai nursing student Krystle George was awarded the annual scholarship which commemorates the work of Mere Harper and Ria Tikini – two highly respected Māori midwives and healers from Karitāne who were instrumental in starting Plunket.

Krystle says she’s truly grateful for the support which couldn't come at a better time.

“As a single mother of two school-aged tamariki, it’s a huge financial help – particularly during these tough economic times.”

Krystle plans to work as a practice nurse within a Hauora GP clinic when she graduates.

“With Māori nurses under-represented in our communities, I would like to encourage more Māori to pursue a career in nursing.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Chief Executive, Fiona Kingsford says it is an honour to support students like Krystle.

“This scholarship is an opportunity to celebrate our very special history, while also helping to equip the next generation of Māori nurses with the skills, tools and knowledge to support those who need it most.

“We congratulate Krystle on her hard work and look forward to seeing her achievements in the Māori health and wellbeing space.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu General Manager of Oranga, Trevor McGlinchey is delighted to be working with Whānau Āwhina Plunket through this shared initiative.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Improving and protecting the hauora of our whānau is one of our prime concerns as an iwi and supporting more students of Ngāi Tahu descent to enter the health workforce is one of a variety of positive actions we are taking to assist with this goal.”

Krystle says the scholarship has strengthened her cultural journey, prompting her to further explore her ancestral roots.

“I’ve since discovered that I whakapapa back to Awarua and Waihōpai Rūnaka, and have established an affiliation with Awarua by registering with them. I’m grateful to have this learning opportunity and am keen to explore other ways I can acknowledge my heritage while making a difference in my career.”

The Mere Harper and Ria Tikini Memorial Scholarship provides financial support of $3,000 to a full-time nursing student in their final year of study who is of Ngāi Tahu descent.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whanau Awhina Plunket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 