Get Involved And Get Spotted

New Zealand has the worst rate of melanoma in the world - and Melanoma New Zealand’s annual awareness campaign, aims to turn help around this terrible statistic.

Get Spotted runs from 16-22 October 2023, raising awareness about melanoma, and the importance of prevention and early detection.

Schools, early childhood education centres and kindergartens, as well as the business community and individuals, are all taking part in the campaign and undertaking a range of activities, including dressing up in spots, holding fundraisers, and sharing important messages about how to be sunsmart and how to check your skin.

“New Zealand has the highest incidence rate of melanoma in the world. Each year in New Zealand, more than 6,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma, and around 300 will die from this disease,” says Melanoma New Zealand Chief Executive Andrea Newland. “In fact, more people in New Zealand die from skin cancer than on our roads. But the good news is that melanoma can be preventable, and if it is recognised and treated early enough, it is almost always curable.”

The Get Spotted campaign has a particular focus towards younger people to help them develop good sun-smart habits from an early age. To encourage participation, Melanoma New Zealand is running a competition where its supporter, Lidgard Shades, is offering a 49 m² shade sail worth $20,000 to the school, kindergarten or early childhood centre that shares the most creative Get Spotted activity and tags Melanoma New Zealand on its social media, adding the hashtags #GetSpotted and #MelanomaNewZealand.

So far, around 40 early childhood centres, kindergartens and schools have registered to take part in the campaign.

“This is really encouraging because we know these children taking part are learning life-long great habits. Melanoma New Zealand is also providing all schools, kindergartens and ECEs that register for Get Spotted with free access to its online education course, to ensure their staff have the tools and knowledge they need for themselves, their families and for the children they teach,” says Ms Newland.

Melanoma New Zealand hosts resources on its website for New Zealanders to learn how to prevent melanoma, a self-skin check video and A-G guide of what to look for on your skin. The charity also offers free skin cancer spot checks and education in the community and online consultations with its Nurse Educators for people to discuss any questions or concerns. Workplaces are also encouraged to consider providing Melanoma New Zealand’s online course to their staff to educate them about sun safety as part of their health and safety programme. And as a fundraiser, Melanoma New Zealand sells $3 colour-changing UV-sensitive silicon bands in both adults’ and children’s sizes.

To find out more or to register for Get Spotted, visit: Get Spotted - Melanoma NZ.

Melanoma New Zealand is a charity that relies on individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants for funding.

Anyone wishing to support Melanoma New Zealand's lifesaving work can donate at www.melanoma.org.nz/donate.

