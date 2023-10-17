GenPro Chair Announces New Board Members

Following the AGM held on October 17th, GenPro Chair, Dr. Angus Chambers is pleased to announce the appointment of the following GenPro members to the Board.

Dr. Victoria Jones – Dr. Jones is a GP and Director of Katikati Medical Centre, bringing the perspective of owner-operator GP business owners and rural GP business owners. Dr. Jones is passionate about the future of General Practice and believes GenPro has a large role to play, and the skills to represent General Practice - something she is keen to be a part of.

Dr. Mark Peterson – Dr. Peterson is a fulltime GP, shareholder and director of Taradale Medical Centre representing owner-operator General Practice business owners and non-VLCA business owners. Dr. Peterson is known to many as former Chair of the NZMA and Board Member of the RNZCGP, as well as roles in other organisations. He is currently one of the two contracted provider negotiators on PSAAP, alongside Dr. Chambers.

Bethan Rajwer- Bethan is the Practice Manager, Takapuna Health representing owner-operator GP business owners. She is a strong advocate for GenPro with knowledge and direct experience within the primary health sector. Bethan will bring a diverse perspective to the Board with 20 years of experience in medical administration – in-depth knowledge of systems and processes and passion for continuous improvement and strategic development.

Dr. Chambers was re-elected to the Board.

Our new Board Members join Dr Stephanie Taylor, Michelle Te Kira and Dr Mary English as part of the GenPro Board working together tirelessly to advocate for General Practice.

“It was heartening to have such strong interest across the membership in joining the board” said Dr. Chambers, who went on to say, “A huge thanks to the other candidates for their interest and for their ongoing support for GenPro.”

Dr. Chambers thanked the following Board Members who came to the end of their terms or stepped down:

Dr. Tim Malloy

Dr. Geoff Cunningham

Dr. Deborah Johnstone

Dr. Gerald Young (co-opted)

Dr. Clinton Newbury (co-opted)

Dr. Chambers acknowledged their huge contribution to GenPro at the AGM, with a special acknowledgment of the leadership and vision of Dr. Tim Malloy, founder and inaugural Chair of GenPro.

