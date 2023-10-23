No Media Advisories From Health & Disability Commissioner This Week
Monday, 23 October 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner
Tēna koe, please note that there will be no media
advisories or reports issued by the Health & Disability
Commissioner on Labour Day October 23. We will resume
publication of advisories and reports on October
30.
