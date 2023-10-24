Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZ Study Discovers Harmful Chemicals Leaching From Commonly Sold Tampons

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: Joe Public Relations

A ground-breaking study has shown a commercially available tampon commonly sold in supermarkets contains chemicals that, when inside the body, have been linked to disruptions in hormone regulation and are associated with breast and ovarian cancers.

Conducted by Insitugen and developed at the University of Otago, the pilot study[1] focused on the potential health impacts of using tampons made with synthetic fibres.

New Zealand-owned period products company Organic Initiative (Oi) commissioned the pilot study to investigate whether endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are present in four commonly available period products. The endocrine system comprises glands that produce hormones that influence metabolism, energy level, reproduction, growth, mood and stress response. The study found that three brands tested, including Oi, showed no disruptive activity. However, one commercially available brand exhibited significant EDC activity.

Insitugen Chief Scientist and University of Otago Professor of Physiology Alison Heather says plastics can contain xenoestrogens.

“Elevated xenoestrogen exposure can increase risks of many endocrine-related diseases, including endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and hormone-dependent cancers.

“The tampon brand that has shown significant endocrine-disrupting activity is composed of plastics, which contain xenoestrogens, a substance that can mimic estrogen inside the body.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr Emma Ellis, a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, concurs estrogen dominance can result in various health issues and can contribute to infertility.

“We are understanding more and more about estrogen and estrogen receptors. It’s becoming clearer that estrogen receptors are located in many different tissues and not just those involved in reproduction.

“While tampons may all look alike, science proves that this is not the case. The results underscore the need for further investigation into a broader range of sanitary products and the identification of specific EDCs in the brand exhibiting estrogenic activity,” says Ellis.

Clare Morgan, CEO of Organic Initiative, says Oi period products have no risk of chemical leaching because they are made free from synthetics, plastics and toxic chemicals, and its tampons are made from certified organic cotton.

“We won’t be naming or shaming any of the brands involved in the study as the pilot tested a selection and not all the tampon brands sold in supermarkets. But we do want to lift the lid on these health risks, and women deserve to know about these risks.”

She adds that transparency is essential to empower consumers with information about the products they use, especially as tampons are classified as medical devices.

"We believe that people have the right to know what goes into their bodies, and just as we demand that cigarettes are sold with a health warning label, we should know the impact of the ingredients in our period products.”

Morgan says polyethylene and polyester—commonly known as plastics—are ingredients found in period products that consumers should be aware of, as they are linked to the oil industry and can be associated with health risks.

“Until now, we have worried about harmful chemical leaching in our rivers and lakes, but not in our bodies. If we are using period products inside our bodies for forty years, why wouldn’t people want to know if these products have been linked to cancer?”

[1] Assessment of Endocrine Disrupting Activity of Commercially Available Sanitary Products – A Pilot Study (2023). D. Schack, Dr A. Campbell, E. Sutherland and Dr A. Heather.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joe Public Relations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 