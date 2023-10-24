Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Spectrum Foundation Funds Over $200,000 Worth Of Disability Projects

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: spectrum foundation

Spectrum Foundation is delighted to confirm the distribution of over $200,000 of funding to seven community organisations, supporting disabled people and their whānau from across Aotearoa New Zealand.

It’s the first time the Spectrum Foundation has had an open funding round and CEO Sean Stowers is excited to see the difference the initiatives will make. "As a large organisation working in the disability space, we know there’s significant need out there in the community. We feel one of the best ways to meet that need is by supporting people doing mahi ‘at the coalface’. By helping those people and projects access the funds they need, we’re confident they’ll make an even bigger impact," he says.

A previous closed funding round saw funds allocated to Autism New Zealand, Parent 2 Parent, The D-List, and Spectrum Care’s ‘Gig Buddies’ programme. This first open funding round announcement reaffirms Spectrum Foundation’s vision to provide up to $1 million annually to projects and initiatives in the disability space.

"We were delighted to receive many great applications. It’s truly humbling to support some of the wonderful work people are doing," says Stowers.

Stowers also acknowledged the work of Spectrum Foundation’s funding panel, which approves projects before they go to the Board for final sign off. The funding panel is composed entirely of people with lived experience of disability.

"The panel’s combined unique lived experience provides valuable insight into needs within the community and how projects will make a difference for disabled people. People like us," says Ann Thomson, one of seven panel members. "All these projects will in some way give choices to disabled people and their whānau. That agency and empowerment is incredibly important when you’re navigating life with a disability, or advocating for whānau," she says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The organisations receiving funding are:

Auckland Disability Law Centre - to help provide free legal education and information services for disabled people across New Zealand.

Flying Kites - to develop resources and give advice to disabled people and their whānau, helping them access meaningful alternatives to current service options.

Independent Living Services Trust - to provide a free repair service for people in South Auckland with disability support equipment.

Interlock NZ - to help fund a weekly ‘Café Connect’ group in Cambridge, helping foster relationships and connection in a smaller community with limited activities for disabled people.

Panacea Arts Charitable Trust - to fund specialist weekly art therapy programmes for up to 28 young autistic people.

Project Employ - to fund a ‘job coach’ at Project Employ’s ‘Flourish Café’ programme, supporting participants’ transition into paid employment.

Turner Syndrome Association - to help fund the Turner Syndrome Association Summit 2023, ensuring people and whānau living with Turner Syndrome can attend the conference and access support, networking opportunities, and advice from experts and their peers.

"The Spectrum Foundation whānau is incredibly excited to see the impact these initiatives will have," says Stowers. "We look forward to funding more projects like this in 2024 and beyond."

Spectrum Foundation’s next open funding round commences in June 2024 and closes on 1 July.

Applications and enquiries can be made at www.spectrumfoundation.org.nz/funding.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from spectrum foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 