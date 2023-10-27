Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pressure Building For UN To Support Right To Health

Friday, 27 October 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

52 consumer groups from around the world have sent an open letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mr. Volker Türk, calling on the UN to protect the universal Right to Health and endorse harm reduction to reduce smoking.

“The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) fully supports this call and urges the World Health Organization (WHO) to recognise harm reduction in relation to smoking as a legitimate and evidence-based strategy” said Nancy Loucas, a public health policy expert and passionate advocate for tobacco harm reduction and executive coordinator of CAPHRA.

The Right to Health is enshrined in many UN treaties and documents, as well as the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) itself, and explicitly recognises the concept of harm reduction.

“Central to the Right to Health is allowing adults who smoke to access safer alternatives to smoking, as no person can attain the highest possible level of health if they lack the ability to control their own health and body, free from interference”, said Ms Loucas.

“Yet we have the WHO by contrast, banning or restricting safer alternatives to smoking which is wholly inconsistent with the Right to Health and goes against the UN’s own harm reduction principles”.

“This is on top of the Western Pacific Declaration, which was signed last week, with more than 80 signatures calling for transparency of the FCTC meetings”, said Ms Loucas.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In Asia Pacific, New Zealand as a country that has implemented policies that support harm reduction in relation to smoking, such as allowing the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids. CAPHRA urges other countries to follow New Zealand's lead in recognising the importance of harm reduction in reducing smoking rates and improving public health.

Ms Loucas says CAPHRA wants Mr. Türk to recognise the role that safer alternatives to smoking can play in beating smoking and support our call for implementation of harm reduction policies. The UN already recognised the importance of a harm reduction approach in relation to illicit drugs.

We urge the same in relation to smoking, including to:

  • Encourage the WHO to recognise harm reduction in relation to smoking as a legitimate and evidence-based strategy, particularly within the context of the WHO FCTC and its implementation guidelines.
  • Encourage the WHO to review its position on safer alternative nicotine products based on the latest scientific and empirical evidence.
  • Encourage and support the UN and the WHO member states to adopt harm reduction policies and programs in relation to smoking in a way that is consistent with the Right to Health and human rights standards.
  • Encourage the WHO FCTC to welcome the participation of consumer groups in its COP10 and to invite them to share their experience, switching from smoking to safer alternative nicotine products.
  • Have a representation of the UN Human Rights Office at the WHO FCTC’s COP10.

“CAPHRA believes that harm reduction is a crucial strategy in reducing smoking rates and improving public health. We call on the UN to recognise the importance of harm reduction in relation to smoking and to take action to protect the Right to Health of all individuals, including smokers” Ms Loucas said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 