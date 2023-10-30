Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Switch to Water Challenge launches on National Oral Health Day

Monday, 30 October 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

New Zealand’s Dental Association (NZDA) is asking Kiwis to ditch sugary drinks for the month of November as part of the NZDA’s annual Switch to Water Challenge.

This year’s 30-day challenge launches on 1 November to coincide with New Zealand’s National Oral Health Day and aims to put the spotlight squarely on the negative role sugar plays in our diet.

The Dental Association is thrilled to have former Olympian and Black Sticks hockey player Brooke Neal back onboard this year to help promote the challenge and support participants.

"Water is my go-to drink of choice for maintaining physical and mental wellbeing," says Neal.

"During my time as a sportswoman, it was important to stay well hydrated and water is the best choice for that. What is less appreciated is its role in supporting positive mental health," she says.

"The 30-day challenge offers everyone a fun way to do something positive for their health and wellbeing ahead of summer and the sugar laden temptations that go with the festive season."

Research reveals Kiwis consume around 37 teaspoons of sugar per day and that’s having a hugely detrimental effect on their health. Adults should ideally not consume more than 6 teaspoons per day, and children not more than 3-4 per day.

Sugary drinks are a leading cause of tooth decay and contribute significantly to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and many other health problems. Currently, nearly two thirds of adults and one third of children are either overweight or obese in New Zealand.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In recent years, upwards of 30,000 children a year have had one or more teeth removed due to dental decay through the Community Oral Health Service or through the public hospital system.

NZDA President Dr Amanda Johnston says switching from sugary drinks for water has benefits for your whole body, but especially your mouth.

"As a general dentist in Whāngarei, I see so much damage caused by high sugar drinks. They have no health benefits and are a leading cause of tooth decay in children," says Johnston.

"If your children or grandchildren are thirsty, show you love them by giving them water. Water is the best option for good health, and it’s the cheapest also."

This year’s Switch to Water Challenge launches on 1 November with an event featuring Brooke Neal at Papatoetoe East School in South Auckland.

Visit nzda.org.nz/switchtowater to learn more, check out prizes are on offer, and register your participation by 15 November 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Dental Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 