New Chief Executive For The Hepatitis Foundation Of New Zealand

Monday, 30 October 2023, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Hepatitis Foundation

The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of new Chief Executive, Sarah Davey. With an extensive background in healthcare and a passion for making a difference in the lives of those affected by hepatitis, Sarah brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the foundation into the future.

As the leading national non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of people living with hepatitis in New Zealand, The Hepatitis Foundation plays a crucial role in raising awareness, providing support, and advocating for better healthcare services. With the appointment of Sarah as the new Chief Executive, the foundation will continue to thrive and make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by hepatitis.

Sarah has a proven track record of leadership in healthcare organisations, having held key senior management, executive and governance positions across health, disability, NGO and government sectors in New Zealand over two decades. Her most recent roles have been with Te Whatu Ora (and previously the Bay of Plenty DHB) in leading service improvement, innovation, design, and development. Along with her background in leadership and innovation, Sarah also brings a strong commitment to equity. Her extensive knowledge of healthcare systems, strategic planning, and collaborative approach will undoubtedly strengthen the efforts to reduce the burden of hepatitis in New Zealand.

Sarah expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand: "I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this incredible organisation and work alongside a dedicated team and stakeholders to make a positive difference in the lives of people affected by hepatitis. I am committed to building on the foundation's achievements and advancing our mission to eliminate hepatitis in New Zealand."

The Chairperson of The Hepatitis Foundation Board, Dr William Rainger, noted, “Sarah brings a unique blend of skills and experience that will be invaluable in driving our strategic goals forward. We are confident that under Sarah’s leadership, the Hepatitis Foundation will continue to grow and achieve even greater impact."

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and remarkable contributions made by our outgoing Chief Executive, Susan Hay. Over the past 12 years, Susan has demonstrated unwavering commitment and conducted exceptional work in advancing the mission of the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand. As Susan now transitions from her role, we extend our deepest gratitude for her invaluable service and wish her continued success in her future endeavours."

The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand looks forward to creating a brighter future for everyone affected by hepatitis.

The Hepatitis Foundation is a charitable trust that runs a monitoring programme offering regular blood tests, education and support for people living with Hepatitis. There is no cure for Hepatitis B but there is very effective treatment to suppress the virus that can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

