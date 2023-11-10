Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tobacco And Vape “Mystery Shopping” Operation Shows Crack-down On Underage Illegal Sales Is Paying Off

Friday, 10 November 2023, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Northland DHB

A recent Controlled Purchase Operation (CPO) of 20 tobacco and vape retailers throughout the Far North and Whangārei districts shows public health efforts to educate retailers and prevent underage sales are paying off.

During the operation, underage trained volunteers (between 14 and 17 years old attempted to purchase tobacco and vaping products from retailers. The operation resulted in zero sales from the 20 retailer outlets tested by the smoke-free enforcement staff.

“The retailers we tested had very good systems in place and asked for identification on every occasion, preventing sales of these harmful products to our rangatahi,” said Smoke-free Enforcement Officer Zane Jones, from Te Whatu Ora – National Public Health Service.

“By educating retailers and helping them implement stronger systems, we’re ensuring they meet their legal requirements and aren’t perpetuating the harm these products can cause to the next generation.”

Public health has been engaging tobacco and vaping retailers across Northland to ensure they have systems in place to prevent underage sales. Retailers are urged to always assess the age of customers by insisting on a form of photo identification from anyone who looks under the age of 25. Those who cannot provide photo identification must be refused from purchasing tobacco and vape products.

“Despite this, too many young people are still getting their hands on vapes in Te Tai Tokerau. If these minors aren’t getting vapes from licenced retailers, then it means other people are buying them and passing them on. We’re urging adults to stop supplying vape products to underage people.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

CPO’s will continue to be conducted randomly during the year. The tactic forms a key pillar of national efforts to create a smoke-free Aotearoa and reduce youth uptake of vaping and smoking.

November 2023 Northland Smokefree Operation Statistics:

  • 12 Vape Retailers visited in Kaitaia, Awanui, Whangārei – NO SALES
  • 8 Tobacco Retailers visited in Kaitaia, Taipa, Coopers Beach, Kaeo – NO SALES

Background information

Tobacco use and breathing in other people’s smoke (second-hand smoke) causes about 5,000 deaths every year through cancer, stroke and heart disease.[1]

It is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in New Zealand.[2]

Stopping smoking completely is the best way to reduce the risk of smoking related diseases, such as cancer, heart disease and stroke.

For more advice on how to quit smoking go to this website - https://smokefree.org.nz/help-advice

[1] Ministry of Health. (2004). Looking upstream: Causes of death cross-classified by risk and condition, New Zealand 1997. Wellington: Ministry of Health.

[2] Tobias, M., & Turley, M. (2005). Causes of death classified by risk and condition, New Zealand 1997. Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, 29, 5-12.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland DHB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 