MR - The Gift That Keeps On Flowing

Recently, a patient, Chris Pickering, donated a water cooler to the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre for patients, whānau and staff to use on the treatment floor.

Chris, who used to work for Water4u, thought the patients could benefit from an in-line cooler.

"I used to service the coolers throughout the hospital; there were about eighty of them," he says.

As Chris was sitting on the chair of the treatment room, receiving his second round of chemotherapy, he started to wonder what he could do to help other patients.

"These people deserve the best kind of water cooler there is."

He proceeded to pay for the cooler and the installation of an upgraded version.

Chris said the benefit of the water cooler he bought and installed is that it is self-sufficient (source from mains water supply), so it is not reliant on someone re-filling the bottle from a tap.

The risk of potential contamination is extra important to avoid for immune-vulnerable people undergoing chemotherapy. This type of filter does not harbour any bacteria.

The hardworking staff agreed that the water cooler was a welcomed gift for them also. No longer having to re-fill the machine when things are busy, and the water is described as beautiful.

Chris acknowledges his friend Colin from Water4u, who donated his time fitting the cooler.

The Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre was built so that many Northlanders could have treatment in Whangārei, in a state-of-the-art facility, saving the long trip to Auckland and back.

"It is a great atmosphere here, considering what everyone is going through. I don't think I'd have received better service and wrap-around care from Te Whatu Ora, even if I had been a millionaire," says Chris with appreciation to everyone involved in his journey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

