Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Telehealth Service Geared At Protecting Hospital Emergency Departments Wins Two Business Awards

Monday, 20 November 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Emergency Consult

Emergency Consult, and it’s CEO Jenni Falconer, went home winners from Friday night’s Waikato Business Awards gala dinner at Claudelands Event Centre in Hamilton.

The telehealth service took out two awards – the business won the Innovation Award and CEO Jenni Falconer was named Emerging Leader of the Year.

The judges official feedback said “Emergency Consult has created a platform that facilitates rapid and efficient emergency consultations. They have bridged the gap between patients and medical experts, providing real-time advice at the touch of a button.

“This innovation has the potential to significantly reduce response times, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately save lives. Their dedication and commitment to address a critical need in healthcare is truly commendable.”

Emergency Consult provides 24-hour urgent care remotely. An expert team of doctors and nurses see and treat patients on-demand via web-based video chat. Patients are able to pay and access the service directly or they may be referred by the one of many healthcare providers aligned with Emergency Consult.

“While telehealth is now becoming more common, it has typically been used for booked appointments. We’ve taken that concept - added our emergency medicine expertise and an on-demand model – and applied it to new sectors and new scenarios” said Falconer.

“For example, we’re working with Hato Hone St John ambulances in Auckland to treat patients in their own homes and reduce hospital transfers. And we’re working with pharmacies to see their customers on-the-spot instore.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We work with a number of different heath providers to see where our ‘top of the cliff’ intervention makes the most difference to patients and the health system.”

Emergency consult supported the aged residential care sector with virtual Registered Nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when nurses were even more scarce – and they continue to do so.

“We provide a clinical safety net for aged care providers. Not only can we provide senior RNs at short notice but we can escalate a patient to be seen by an Emergency Medicine Specialist without the trauma of moving the elderly patient to hospital” said Falconer.

Emergency Consult was established in 2019. It was founded by now CEO Jenni Falconer along with three colleagues – all of whom are emergency medicine doctors. They are currently the only telehealth provider in New Zealand offering video consultations on-demand 24-hours.

Falconer says both awards can be attributed to outstanding team work, “We have a team of people who strongly committed to digital transformation in the health sector. We’re heralding hybrid healthcare to protect health services – and the people in them.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside passionate doctors, nurses and our ops team everyday who share the same drive to make healthcare better,” she said.

Head judge Dr Heather Connolly of Waikato University’s Management School said the judges were impressed with the quality of this year’s finalists.

The judges official feedback said “We were also pleased to see the number of entries up on last year...The calibre of entrants was excellent and it’s always encouraging to see businesses enter for the first time,” Connolly said.

The Waikato Chamber of Commerce business awards were presided over by a panel of 29 judges who assessed 76 business entries - from Te Kauwhata to Taupō. This is the first time Emergency Consult has entered the awards.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Emergency Consult on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 