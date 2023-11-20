Farewells at Lincoln

There were a couple of significant farewells last week. The pororporoaki (farewell) for Lincoln Maternity Hospital held on Saturday, 11 November, was attended by many past staff, parents, and people born in the unit; and much-loved Māori Chaplain Rev. Helen Gray retired last week after a 25-year career dedicated to serving others.

Also, in this edition, we mark World AMR Awareness Week. AMR is antimicrobial resistance and occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses or fungi change with time and no longer respond to antimicrobials, such as antibiotics.

This week's akoranga reo Māori (te reo Māori lesson) is about online meetings. Impress your colleagues with expressions like 'kua ngū tō reo' on your next Teams call - read the akoranga to find out what that means.

We welcome your feedback on the Te Whatu Ora Waitaha | Canterbury Pānui. Please contact communications@cdhb.health.nz

Read more here

Kupu Arataki – Introduction

Ā mātou tāngata – Our people

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Whakamihi – Bouquets

Ā mātou kōrero – Our stories

Pānui – Notices

© Scoop Media

