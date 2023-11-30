Community-Led Initiative Brings Free Dental Care To Porirua

This weekend, we celebrate a significant milestone in community health and well-being, as Porirua locals join hands to address a pressing concern - oral health. Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou, the Porirua locality, is thrilled to announce the launch of free dental and oral health care services to the community, available over two weekends in December. This initiative has been thoughtfully shaped by the voices of the Porirua residents, making it a true reflection of community-driven health initiatives.

The uniqueness of the locality approach is that it empowers the community to decide on what's most important for their health and well-being. Project Leads, Anita Taggart and Jodi Watene, have responded directly to the community's needs in establishing two weekends in December (Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd December and Saturday 9th & Sunday 10th December), where locals can access free dental and oral health care.

Oral health has emerged as a priority for Porirua families through extensive community engagement efforts led by Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou. The challenge to access care often arises from the cost implications for most residents and the existing waitlists on the public register.

This initiative marks the beginning of a broader effort to enhance oral health within the Porirua community. Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou is committed to addressing this challenge comprehensively, with the mission of ensuring every Porirua whanau has access to the essential dental care they need.

Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou Board Chair, Helmut Modlik, noted, "The Porirua community is at the heart of what we do. We're here to provide the care that our community needs and free dental and oral health care is just one step toward a healthier, happier Porirua."

Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou Board member, Barbara Vardey, also emphasised, "Our approach is community-driven. We listen to what our community needs and we take action. This is not just about oral health; it's about the health and well-being of our community."

This initiative underscores the power of community solutions to address community challenges.

Te Wāhi Tiaki Tātou are committed to ensuring that everyone in Porirua has the opportunity to maintain good oral health and overall well-being.

