Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Caphra Supports New Zealand Government’s Decision To Repeal Elements Of The Smokefree Environments Act

Thursday, 30 November 2023, 1:53 pm
Press Release: CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today expressed its support for the New Zealand Government's decision to repeal elements of the Smokefree Environments Act.

“The decision, part of the NZ First 2023 Coalition Agreement, is seen by CAPHRA as a balanced approach to tobacco control that focuses on harm reduction rather than outright prohibition,” said Nancy Loucas, a public health policy expert and passionate advocate for tobacco harm reduction and executive coordinator of CAPHRA.

"CAPHRA applauds the government's decision to prioritise harm reduction strategies," said Nancy Loucas, a spokesperson for CAPHRA. "We believe that vaping and other harm reduction tools can play a significant role in helping smokers quit, and we are pleased to see the government recognising this."

The organisation also shares the government's concerns about the potential for a black market to develop if the sale of tobacco is overly restricted.

"A regulated market is always preferable to an unregulated one, where product safety cannot be guaranteed," Loucas added.

CAPHRA supports the government's plan to reform the regulation of vaping, smokeless tobacco, and oral nicotine products.

"These products can be part of a comprehensive harm reduction strategy," Loucas said. "We also support the government's decision to ban single use disposable vaping products, which are often of lower quality and can be more harmful than reusable devices."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The organisation agrees with the government's plan to increase penalties for illegal sales of tobacco and vaping products to those under 18. "These products should only be available to adults who can make informed decisions about their use," Loucas stated.

CAPHRA also supports the government's decision to tax only smoked products. "This approach recognises the harm reduction potential of smokeless products and vaping devices," Loucas said.

CAPHRA's views align with those of Eric Crampton, a well-known economist and commentator on public policy in New Zealand. "We are in agreement with Mr. Crampton's views on this issue," Loucas noted.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 