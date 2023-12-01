Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New After Hours Pharmacy Service In Timaru

Friday, 1 December 2023, 10:01 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Anyone in Timaru requiring medication or other health related information such as treatments for common complaints such as colds and minor illnesses on weekends will continue to be supported through a new after hours pharmacy service available at Roberts Pharmacy from December 2nd.

It follows the closure of Ashbury Pharmacy and Unichem Pharmacy on Stafford Street. Ashbury Pharmacy previously provided the after hours service.

Roberts Pharmacy, at 45 Heaton Street Timaru will be open to provide the after hours service on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday’s from 9.15am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.45pm. There will be amended opening hours for Christmas Day, these will be advertised prior to Christmas.

Te Whatu Ora PHO Delivery Manager for South Canterbury, Carol Murphy says it is important people know they don’t have to wait until a weekday to access important medicines or pharmacist advice.

“We would rather people sought help when they first think they might need it. We want everyone in South Canterbury to enjoy the summer by being prepared and knowing how to stay healthy and safe.”

“Now is a good time to be thinking about what medications you might need while on holiday and ensuring you have enough to cover the time you are away from your usual healthcare provider,” she says.

While the beach or the lake will be calling your name, the usual advice applies – if you are sick, stay home and avoid hosting or attending any events which could risk making others unwell.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This is particularly important if you have symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19. We encourage everyone to check your supply of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to make sure they aren’t expired, and remember to pack RATs if you’re travelling this summer to test your whānau if you need to,” says Carol Murphy.

If you do get sick, give your healthcare provider a call but understand they may have reduced hours over the holiday period while they too have a break. Healthline is available 24/7, 365 days of the year on 0800 611 116.

“Being prepared as we head into Christmas will help ensure you have an enjoyable summer with whānau and friends.”

Online health information and self-help resources are available at www.healthify.nz.

You can also find a list of all the pharmacies in South Canterbury on the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/pharmacy/south-canterbury/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 