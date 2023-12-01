New After Hours Pharmacy Service In Timaru

Anyone in Timaru requiring medication or other health related information such as treatments for common complaints such as colds and minor illnesses on weekends will continue to be supported through a new after hours pharmacy service available at Roberts Pharmacy from December 2nd.

It follows the closure of Ashbury Pharmacy and Unichem Pharmacy on Stafford Street. Ashbury Pharmacy previously provided the after hours service.

Roberts Pharmacy, at 45 Heaton Street Timaru will be open to provide the after hours service on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday’s from 9.15am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.45pm. There will be amended opening hours for Christmas Day, these will be advertised prior to Christmas.

Te Whatu Ora PHO Delivery Manager for South Canterbury, Carol Murphy says it is important people know they don’t have to wait until a weekday to access important medicines or pharmacist advice.

“We would rather people sought help when they first think they might need it. We want everyone in South Canterbury to enjoy the summer by being prepared and knowing how to stay healthy and safe.”

“Now is a good time to be thinking about what medications you might need while on holiday and ensuring you have enough to cover the time you are away from your usual healthcare provider,” she says.

While the beach or the lake will be calling your name, the usual advice applies – if you are sick, stay home and avoid hosting or attending any events which could risk making others unwell.

“This is particularly important if you have symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19. We encourage everyone to check your supply of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to make sure they aren’t expired, and remember to pack RATs if you’re travelling this summer to test your whānau if you need to,” says Carol Murphy.

If you do get sick, give your healthcare provider a call but understand they may have reduced hours over the holiday period while they too have a break. Healthline is available 24/7, 365 days of the year on 0800 611 116.

“Being prepared as we head into Christmas will help ensure you have an enjoyable summer with whānau and friends.”

Online health information and self-help resources are available at www.healthify.nz.

You can also find a list of all the pharmacies in South Canterbury on the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/pharmacy/south-canterbury/

© Scoop Media

