New Zealand smokers finally have access to the international stop smoking program SMOKENDERS

The program runs in the USA as well as many other countries like Australia, Canada, Norway, Sweden, South Africa and UAE (Dubai). It has now opened throughout New Zealand.

As shown on our website (www.smokenders.com.au) participants keep smoking for the first 5 weeks of the 7 week program. The last 2 weeks is for reinforcement of the new habit of not smoking.

The technical name and methodology of the program is behaviour modification.

Because people smoke in many different circumstances (apart from the addiction) they need to address all the aspects in order to stop smoking successfully. For example, people smoke when sad, stressed, lonely, bored, upset, excited, etc. They also smoke under trigger situations like with a coffee/tea, beer/wine, after a meal, when starting the car, when the phone rings, when the kids are giving them a hard time, etc. They also smoke as a means of avoiding food when trying to lose weight – they do not realise that the hand-to-mouth routine of smoking becomes a substitute for eating. They also smoke when friends are puffing away and they join in.

In short, the psychological, emotional and social reasons for smoking have nothing to do with nicotine. And the same thing applies to those who are now vaping and want to stop.

Smokers today have various choices as to what method they use to quit. Every method will have a certain amount of success: Cold turkey is tried by every smoker at some stage – let’s face it, a “quick-fix” in everything is popular. In fact some of the commercial methods, like hypnosis, patches and gums, operate on the quick-fix principle, which is why governments recommend them. But nicotine substitute methods have a low success because they just work on the principle of nicotine reduction. Because Smokenders uses behavioural techniques and encourages smokers to look deeply into their habit, the success-rate is high.

Smokenders believe that New Zealand smokers should be given a choice of which method they would use.

They can investigate Smokenders via their website.

Apart from the website, Smokenders has a Free-Call Helpline to assist all smokers: 0800-041-000

