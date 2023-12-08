PMA unveils new building in Christchurch, named in honour of Dr Kiki Maoate

A significant milestone for the Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) and Etu Pasifika Canterbury (EPC) was unveiled this morning in Christchurch. Staff, stakeholders and partners for PMA and EPC gathered to celebrate the opening of Maoate House, PMA’s newest building created to support the growing operations of the organisation.

Dr Maoate acknowledged all who have contributed to PMA and EPC’s success.

“It is quite humbling to have my name on this building. I am grateful for the investment and to continue being part of the processes we're going through now.

“I acknowledge the board members who have contributed to the thought and process of us getting here, including our staff, and thank you all for your patience and your confidence in continuing this journey with us. It hasn't been easy, but I think most of the time the journey has produced what we think will be good for our people, not only in the Canterbury region, but also throughout the country.”

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, relays excitement at the opportunities that the Maoate House signifies for the organisation.

“The opening of Maoate House today met a really important milestone in the development of the PMA Group and Etu Pasifika. Here in Christchurch, we have consolidated our footprint, and to be in the heart of the health precinct is important for us, not only because we work closely with our colleagues at Te Whatu Ora and at the university, but also because it's accessible for the families and communities that we serve.

“The naming of the building recognises the incredible service that Dr Kiki Maoate has provided to our Pacific communities in Christchurch and in the South Island since 1998. It's fantastic to have a building named after such a leading Pacific person.”

Maoate House will be utilised for PMA operations, and to house a number of EPC programmes.

