Don’t Be A Fool, Get Your Meds Now So You Can Stay Cool

It’s almost time to pack the bags for the summer roadie, which means you need to get any essential medication and healthcare now, says Health Hawke’s Bay Clinical Director Primary Care Brendan Duck.

There are two reasons people must sort any prescription medication they or their whānau require before the holiday period, says Dr Duck.

“One - doctors and nurses are really busy. Their available appointments leading up to Christmas will be filling up. Added to that, a lot of general practices reduce their opening hours during the Christmas and New Year period, so you may run out of time if you leave it too late.

“The second is that a lot of us like to go to holiday hotspots around the motu, many of which are in smaller communities. The local pharmacy may not stock the medications you use, or only carry a small amount that others may snap up,” says Dr Duck.

It’s important you take your medications as instructed by your healthcare provider. The course for your prescription medication is given to ensure it’s effective. Missing a day or two can have severe repercussions on your health and wellbeing, says Dr Duck.

If you are taking antibiotics, not taking the full cycle can result in you developing a resistance, making it harder to treat and getting you back to operating at one hundred per cent, says Dr Duck.

“Every year we see people who put themselves at risk by not sorting out their healthcare needs.

“We want to see everyone happy and healthy enjoying their time off these holidays, so do your life administration now and go well this summer,” says Dr Duck.

Your doctor will have arrangements in place for when they are not open, for care that isn’t urgent call the practice for further information. If you are unwell and needing help, many urgent care clinics remain open

Hospital emergency departments are open, always call 111 or go to ED if you are seriously unwell or if it’s a life-threatening emergency.

