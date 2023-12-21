Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Report Shows One Million People Are Missing Out On Seeing Their General Practice

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:18 am
Press Release: General Practice NZ

The New Zealand Health Survey published last week shows one in five adults – roughly one million people – can’t get to see their general practice, with ‘time taken to get an appointment too long’ being the most commonly reported barrier, followed by cost.

Time taken to get an appointment as a barrier to accessing care has increased from 11.6 per cent to 21.2 per cent in just one year.

“New Zealand’s general practices are dealing with more complex medical needs, increased pressure from patients, workforce shortages and a funding system that has not kept pace with demand,” says Porirua-based Specialist General Practitioner and Chair of General Practice New Zealand, Dr Bryan Betty.

“New Zealanders need to be able to access care in the community earlier, but that is failing with the end result being overflowing emergency departments and hospitals at capacity, “adds Dr Betty.

International evidence points to access to general practice leading to less hospital admissions, less emergency department presentations and longer life expectancy.

The Sapere report published last year pointed to significant under investment alongside issues with the way funding is structured. Investment in primary care is a key component to getting our health system back on track.

“Our capitation-based funding system needs redesign. We need to rebalance the health system with investment in primary care is now before the situation worsens,” Dr Betty goes onto say.

Primary health organisations (PHOs) are eager to work in partnership with Te Whatu Ora and policy makers on workforce, model of care and funding solutions that promote access, equity and outcomes.

“We had a world class health system – we cannot allow that to be put at risk. The time for action is now.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from General Practice NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 