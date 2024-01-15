Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Proposal To Enable More Childhood Vaccines To Be Given In Community Pharmacies

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:41 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac – Te Pātaka Whaioranga is seeking feedback on a joint proposal with Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora, to enable community pharmacies to give some of the funded childhood vaccines.

“Pharmac has an important role to help improve the health outcomes for New Zealanders, so to work with Te Whatu Ora to increase childhood vaccination rates across the motu is a great opportunity,” says Pharmac’s Director, Pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon.

The consultation released by Pharmac today proposes to remove the ‘Xpharm’ restriction – which currently prevents pharmacies from being able to give funded vaccines – from the following funded childhood vaccines from 1 March 2024:

  • Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio vaccine
  • Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine
  • Haemophilus influenzae type B vaccine
  • Pneumococcal (PCV13) conjugate vaccine
  • Rotavirus oral vaccine
  • Varicella vaccine [Chickenpox vaccine].

“We know community pharmacies are a good way for people to access funded vaccines that don’t have the Xpharm restriction, like the COVID-19 and flu vaccines – these would not be impacted as part of this proposal.”

Te Whatu Ora is working with Pharmacy and General Practice leaders to discuss the removal of the Xpharm restriction and how this change will be implemented.

“Childhood immunisation rates have declined in recent years and one of the biggest barriers is access to vaccinators,” says Te Whatu Ora Director of Prevention, Alana Ewe-Snow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“General Practice already plays a critical role in the delivery of childhood immunisations and will continue to do so; however, we need to draw on the capability and capacity across the wider health sector to help increase options for whānau to access childhood immunisations in their communities.”

"Because of the importance of the continuity of care provided by General Practice, we will be working closely with PHOs and Pharmacies to try and ensure that people accessing Pharmacy for their childhood immunisations are those who are unable to get to their General Practice or do not have a GP. "

“Removal of the Xpharm restriction on childhood immunisation is the first step in the process. A training programme is currently in development to support Pharmacist Vaccinators who wish to upskill and offer childhood immunisations,” says Alana.

To provide feedback on the proposed removal of the Xpharm restriction email

vaccines@pharmac.govt.nz

by 5pm, Monday 29 January 2024. All feedback received will be shared with Te Whatu Ora.

Joint proposal from Pharmac and Te Whatu Ora to enable many childhood vaccinations to be given in pharmacies

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 