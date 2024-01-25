Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hospitalisation Spike Likely During Back-to-school Period

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Parents and teachers should prepare for a spike in asthma attacks leading to increased hospitalisations during the early weeks of Term 1.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is encouraging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of an attack and how to respond. Symptoms of an asthma attack are a worsening cough, persistent wheeze, being short of breath and/or feeling tight in the chest.

Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the back-to-school period is always a vulnerable time for the one in eight Kiwi children living with asthma.

"The ‘back-to-school effect’ is greater than the ‘winter effect’ when it comes to children’s respiratory disease with hospitalisations from asthma attacks at their highest during weeks 3 and 4 of Term 1."

International studies have shown that a variety of factors are associated with the increase, including a change of environment and exposure to different allergens, changes in emotions such as stress or anxiety, and exposure to more viruses from being around more people, Ms Harding says.

To keep children safe through the return-to-school period, parents and caregivers should ensure that their child has an Asthma Action Plan, which is shared with their school and their teacher, Ms Harding says.

"Make sure your child is taking their preventer medication as prescribed and bringing their reliever inhaler to school, and check that it’s not empty or out of date."

Asthma is a common illness in New Zealand, affecting one in eight children and one in eight adults. About 98 people die from asthma each year - that’s nearly two people per week.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In addition, one third of all respiratory-related hospital admissions are children and it is estimated that more than 350,000 school days are lost each year due to asthma-related symptoms in children.

For most children going back to school is an exciting time, Ms Harding says.

"But unfortunately, for many, this period can lead to severe reactions - putting children at risk.

"That’s why investing in educating children about asthma is a huge focus for us," she says.

The Foundation also provides numerous Sailor the Pufferfish live musical shows at schools throughout the year to help children and teachers learn about asthma triggers and what to do in an emergency. These lessons can also be accessed digitally through our website.

Asthma Action Plans can be downloaded for free on the Foundation’s website.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 