Selwyn Relay For Life - a Family Affair

Friday, 26 January 2024, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

This year’s Selwyn Relay For Life event committee is very much a family affair, with no less than five family members involved in the event and a sixth family member handing over the mantle of chair to this year’s new chairperson: George Inwood.

Inwood, a teacher at Rolleston College, has stepped into the role of committee chair this year, taking over the reins from his father-in-law Duncan Sole who chaired the event committee for the previous decade. Inwood is committed to continuing the family legacy of serving the Selwyn community through Relay For Life and is looking forward to delivering another successful event.

Although this is his first year as chair, Inwood is a previous committee member so has a good understand of the undertakings and challenges involved. His father, Paul, is also on the committee this year providing additional family support from the other side of the meeting table.

Inwood recognises that much of the success of the Selwyn Relay to date is due to the strong foundations that have been laid in previous years by Sole; “Thanks to the hard work Duncan has put in over the years, the event is in really good shape and it’s easier to pick up the reins and just continue the good work.”

Relay For Life has been running in Selwyn since 2011 and is by all accounts an inspiring event to be part of. Inwood describes the feeling of seeing the event come together in previous years, “You have to be there to understand how powerful, how fulfilling it is to be part of something like this. When you see those affected by cancer do their celebration lap and the candle-light remembrance for those who have passed, it reminds you of what it’s all about, the purpose of why we’re here.”

The committee is hoping to raise around $50,000. Inwood highlights that while the fundraising is important, they are also focused on simply providing an opportunity for the Selwyn community to come together, understand more about more about what it means to be on a cancer journey and to do something positive for their neighbours in need.

In addition to Inwood’s father sitting on the event committee, his mother-in-law, Penelope, and wife Scarlett will bring their expertise as fitness instructors to lead the pre-event warm up routine, while his mother Tracey will be running an on-site coffee cart to keep participants and supporters fuelled for the 12-hour event.

As a teacher, Inwood is particularly driven to set a positive example for his students, emphasising the importance of selflessness and giving back to the community. His dedication to the Relay goes beyond familial ties as he sees this role as an opportunity to instil values of compassion and community involvement in the younger generation.

“I’d like the students, and anyone involved really, to understand the impact they can make on the lives of others when they support a cause this way. It’s a chance for our students to show leadership and understand how rewarding it is to be part of something bigger. Relay For Life is not just a fundraiser, it’s a symbol of unity and hope.”

Under Inwood’s leadership the committee is gearing up for an exciting and high energy day with a wide range of entertainment, activities, and refreshments available to keep participants and supporters powered through the 12-hour period.

The Selwyn Relay For Life will take place at Brookside park, Lowes Road Rolleston, from 10am to 10pm Saturday 16th March 2024. For more information or to register visit https://relayforlife.org.nz/o/selwyn-relay

© Scoop Media

