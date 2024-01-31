Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Shedding Light On Head And Neck Cancer: A Call To Awareness On World Cancer Day 2024

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Head and Neck Cancer Support Network

On 4 February 2024, as the world marks World Cancer Day, the Head and Neck Cancer Support Network is launching a community-driven initiative to raise awareness about head and neck cancer in Aotearoa New Zealand. With an estimated 500-550 new diagnoses anticipated this year, the network urges individuals to familiarise themselves with the signs and symptoms of this life-altering condition and emphasises the critical importance of early detection.

Head and neck cancer, while relatively rare, poses significant challenges for those affected. Delays in diagnosis can lead to increased complexity of treatment, longer treatment durations, heightened costs, and potentially life-altering outcomes. The campaign's central message is clear: Cancer Sucks!! Early awareness and detection can make a difference in survivorship.

Understanding Head and Neck Cancer:

Head and neck cancer encompasses a diverse group of cancers affecting various parts of the head and neck region. Most cases are squamous cell carcinomas, with profound impacts on individuals and their families.

Signs and Symptoms:

The initiative highlights key signs and symptoms, including persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, changes in voice, lumps or sores, ear pain, and unexplained weight loss. These indicators, if recognized early, can prompt individuals to seek timely medical attention.

Importance of Early Detection and Awareness:

Early detection is crucial for improving prognosis and treatment outcomes. Routine screenings, particularly for individuals with risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, contribute to early identification. The Head and Neck Cancer Support Network emphasizes that General Practitioners (GPs) and dentists can screen for head and neck cancer.

World Cancer Day, 4 March 2024:

On World Cancer Day, the community is encouraged to unite in raising awareness about head and neck cancer. By understanding the signs and symptoms, advocating for regular screenings, and supporting affected individuals, we can work towards minimizing the impact of this disease through awareness, education, care, support, and research.

