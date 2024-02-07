Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
10 Reasons to Spice Up Your New Year with Turmeric for Better Health

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Golden Turmeric Limited

As we step into the New Year, it’s time to consider simple yet impactful changes for a healthier you. One such change involves adding turmeric to your diet. Beyond its delicious role in cooking, turmeric is a powerhouse of health benefits, thanks to its active compound, curcumin. In this article, we’ll explore 10 reasons why you should embrace the goodness of turmeric for optimal health in the coming year.

  1. Turmeric’s Medicinal Magic
    • Turmeric boasts bioactive compounds, and the star player is curcumin.
    • Curcumin, making up 1–6% of turmeric, is the primary active ingredient.
  2. Natural Anti-Inflammatory
    • Curcumin acts as a natural anti-inflammatory agent.
    • While higher doses may be needed for medicinal effects, it has the potential to combat chronic inflammation linked to various health conditions.
  3. Boosting antioxidant power
    • Curcumin’s potent antioxidants fight the oxidative damage associated with aging and disease.
  4. Brain Health Boost
    • Curcumin can boost the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is crucial for memory and learning.
    • Studies hint at its potential to delay or reverse brain diseases and age-related declines, with more investigation needed for memory and attention benefits.
  5. Heart Health Support
    • Research suggests curcumin may protect against steps in heart disease development.
    • Improving the lining of blood vessels and its anti-inflammatory properties contribute to heart health.
  6. Cancer-Fighting Potential
    • Curcumin supplements show promise for affecting various cancer forms.
    • Studies indicate curcumin’s role in inducing cancer cell death, reducing blood vessel growth, and limiting cancer spread.
  7. Alzheimer’s Assistance
    • Curcumin addresses inflammation and oxidative damage linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
    • Early research suggests it may help clear protein tangles associated with Alzheimer’s.
  8. Arthritis Relief:
    • Curcumin shows efficacy in relieving pain in osteoarthritis, comparable to common anti-inflammatory drugs.
    • Positive results in reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis, though more research is needed.
  9. Mood Enhancement:
    • Curcumin shows promise in treating mood disorders by positively affecting neurotransmitters.
    • Boosting BDNF levels and promoting brain plasticity contribute to potential antidepressant effects.
  10. Anti-Aging Marvel
    • Curcumin’s potential to prevent heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s suggests anti-ageing benefits.
    • By targeting oxidation and inflammation, it may positively influence aging processes.
Incorporating turmeric into your daily diet or opting for high-quality curcumin extracts can be a simple yet effective step towards a healthier and more vibrant life in the New Year. As ongoing research continues to uncover the depth of turmeric’s health benefits, making turmeric a part of your daily routine could be a proactive choice for optimal turmeric health.

Turmeric Health NZ

© Scoop Media

