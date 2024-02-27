"Your Lungs Aren't Good Enough"

"Your lungs aren’t good enough" - that’s what former Firebird cricketer Josh Brodie’s doctor told him after he shared his childhood dream of wanting to be a top sportsman.

Brodie struggled with asthma as a kid, often waking in the middle of the night - panicked - unable to breathe. It was these moments when he would end up in hospital, sometimes for weeks at a time.

After one visit too many, Brodie’s doctor told him he wouldn’t be able to achieve his dream.

But that’s when the determination kicked in for Josh.

Now, the 35-year-old is swapping his bat for his bike to become an Ironman this Saturday 2 March, raising awareness and funds for the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ along the way.

His goal is to complete the Ironman in under 11 hours and raise $50,000.

Brodie says he is proof that you can live with a respiratory condition and still achieve your biggest dreams.

"From 8 years old, my goal was to be a professional cricketer and I got there."

Brodie hopes that sharing his story and setting himself this challenge will not only raise money for a good cause, but will also help raise awareness of respiratory illnesses in New Zealand.

"If I can inspire just one kid with asthma to continue to chase their dreams then it's all worth it."

Training for an Ironman is no small feat, with about 15 hours each week dedicated to preparing, Brodie says.

"But it’s all for a good cause, so it’s easy to wake up for that."

"Whether the donation is big or small, it’s more about support, awareness and education, and inspiring young Kiwis that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to."

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says Brodie is a great role model for the 1 in 8 Kiwi kids living with asthma.

"Josh’s willingness to share his frightening story of his asthma attacks is courageous and inspiring.

"His determination to inspire young people with asthma to pursue their dreams, despite their condition, is a powerful message."

