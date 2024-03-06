GPNZ And Collaborative Aotearoa To Explore Joint Working

Collaborative Aotearoa and GPNZ are membership organisations that support PHOs and the wider primary healthcare sector.

For a number of years GPNZ and Collaborative Aotearoa have had informal discussions regarding the opportunity to work more closely together, noting a clear opportunity and value in mahi that is jointly planned and delivered.

In February the governance of both organisations took these discussions one step further, committing to scope the potential of bringing the two organisations together. This will include consultation with members of both organisations.

A scoping exercise, supported by an external consultant, will be completed in mid-March, with a decision from the GPNZ Executive Committee and Collaborative Aotearoa governance members later in the month on whether to proceed.

