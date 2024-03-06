Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPNZ And Collaborative Aotearoa To Explore Joint Working

Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 9:29 pm
Press Release: General Practice NZ

Collaborative Aotearoa and GPNZ are membership organisations that support PHOs and the wider primary healthcare sector.

For a number of years GPNZ and Collaborative Aotearoa have had informal discussions regarding the opportunity to work more closely together, noting a clear opportunity and value in mahi that is jointly planned and delivered.

In February the governance of both organisations took these discussions one step further, committing to scope the potential of bringing the two organisations together. This will include consultation with members of both organisations.

A scoping exercise, supported by an external consultant, will be completed in mid-March, with a decision from the GPNZ Executive Committee and Collaborative Aotearoa governance members later in the month on whether to proceed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from General Practice NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 