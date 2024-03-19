Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Down Syndrome Community In Aotearoa Join With International Call To #EndtheStereotypes This World Down Syndrome Day

Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Down Syndrome Association

Down Syndrome International and the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association are calling for people and organisations around the world to embrace this year’s theme of #EndtheStereotypes. Around 4,000 Kiwis live with Down syndrome. It can impact any whānau, regardless of ethnicity, location, or tax bracket. Thursday 21 March 2024, World Down Syndrome Day, is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate people with Down syndrome and their whānau across the motu.

The recent media awareness campaign, “Assume I Can”, challenges us to think twice about what we might consider a person with Down syndrome capable of. Would you assume someone with Down syndrome couldn’t play piano, have a job, live alone, or use technologies like zoom for instance?

What better way to disabuse anyone of this last idea than the fourth annual Big Connect – the enormous community zoom event started by the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association in response to COVID-19 restrictions and continued ever since.

The Big Connect will be opened by the Minister for Disability Issues, the Honourable Penny Simmonds, before she hands the stage to the President of Down Syndrome International, Bridget Snedden, Prudence Walker the Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero, Chief Executive, Whaikaha, Ministry of Disabled People, followed by high-profile experts and advocates in the fields of human rights, education, employment, sports, and arts, including people with Down syndrome. Anyone is welcome to join this kōrero by following the link on NZDSA’s facebook page.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“People with Down syndrome are underestimated every single day in Aotearoa, New Zealand,” says Vaccarino.

“In education, employment, social life, community life, healthcare, and so much more. We need to do better as a country and the Enabling Good Lives principles are a powerful mechanism by which we can end the stereotypes that impact the lives of people with Down syndrome.”

Challenging the assumption that people with Down syndrome can’t star in a stage show, Lily-Mae Ivatt-Oakley will be performing as part of the Glass Ceiling Arts Collective show at the Auckland Arts Festival on World Down Syndrome Day. The show will run at 11am and 2pm, with a community picnic in Aotea Square between, hosted by the Auckland Down Syndrome Association.

Regional Down syndrome Associations around Aotearoa held events over the weekend, and anyone in any part of New Zealand or the world is invited to rock their most colourful socks on the day to show support.

World Down Syndrome Day provides so many fun and positive ways to celebrate. However, the message of #EndtheStereotypes is a critical one. Even seemingly positive stereotypes like “People with Down syndrome are happy all the time” can create huge barriers to inclusion. Stereotypes deny the individuality of a person, and this World Down Syndrome Day is a time to acknowledge and counteract this.

“A commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and Enabling Good Lives Principles are crucial if we want to #EndtheStereotypes that currently impact the lives of people with Down syndrome,” Vaccarino says.

This year’s World Down Syndrome Day message is a timely and essential one, and NZDSA invites the wider community to consider how they can #EndtheStereotypes.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Down Syndrome Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 