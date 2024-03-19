Cannabis Clinic Spearheads Healthcare Revolution

Medicinal cannabis users continue to climb, with an estimated 266,700 New Zealanders using medicinal cannabis*

The momentum behind medicinal cannabis is undeniable, with the global market projected to reach $55.8 billion by 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.**

Since 2018, the Cannabis Clinic has emerged as New Zealand's foremost healthcare provider, dedicated to delivering tailored care and guidance in the realm of plant-based medicine. Having assisted more than 30,000 Kiwis on their journey to a better quality of life, the clinic has witnessed a remarkable 103% average Year-over-Year (YOY) growth over the past three years. Co-founder Dr. Waseem Alzaher now sets his sights on a 300% expansion, aiming to propel the delivery of medicinal cannabis and healthcare to new heights across the nation.

“With the heightened demand and substantial growth, the Cannabis Clinic has recently onboarded 19 additional doctors over the past year, taking the total number of doctors to 30, with more to come," announced Dr. Waseem Alzaher, stating, "We are thrilled to meet the growing needs of our patients and to provide quality care."

"We are excited to be part of this transformative journey, helping more Kiwis to support their well-being with the potential of medicinal cannabis. Our growth is exponential," adds Lisa Gadsby, Business Development Manager at the Cannabis Clinic.

Gadsby highlights the clinic's commitment to cannabis-based therapies, harnessing the plant's potential for use in a wide spectrum of health conditions*** that may be suitable for treatment with medicinal Cannabis, including sleep issues, stress, anxiety, pain management, and support for complex ailments such as chronic pain, arthritis, endometriosis, migraines, fibromyalgia, mental health disorders, neurological issues, inflammation, digestive disorders, cancer-related pain and chronic fatigue syndrome.

"Medicinal cannabis is poised to become an integral component of modern medicine, regardless of differing opinions. We are working to destigmatise the industry and to create more accessibility," states Dr. Waseem Alzaher. "Some clients have faced unjust treatment from society and the healthcare system for seeking prescriptions. It is our duty to take a professional stance and advocate for the utilisation of this natural treatment option to potentially help more Kiwis achieve a better quality of life."

The Cannabis Clinic’s experienced doctors have prescribed medicinal cannabis for tens of thousands of patients nationwide, fulfilling its mission of improving lives. "We are achieving what we, as doctors, set out to do from the outset – improving people's quality of life," adds Dr. Alzaher.

At the forefront of the healthcare revolution, the Cannabis Clinic is enhancing its customer experience by implementing new policies aligned with the Ministry of Health and the Medical Council of New Zealand's guidelines. These measures include obtaining patients' medical records from their primary healthcare providers, identity verification, adjustments to follow-up consultation schedules, as well as modifications to repeat requests and account creation processes.

"Our objective is to empower individuals to attain better health and wellness through the use of medicinal cannabis. Patient safety is paramount. As we experience rapid growth, adapting to best serve our patients and provide tailored treatment plans is imperative," says Dr. Alzaher.

"We are dedicated to our clients, offering exceptional service and support at every stage of their health journey. Our aim is to set the standard for safety and excellence in the industry," concludes Dr. Alzaher.

The Cannabis Clinic stands at the forefront of a transformative healthcare movement, poised to lead New Zealanders toward a future of enhanced well-being through the power of medicinal cannabis.

