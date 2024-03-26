Bangers To Bluff 2024: A Journey Of Endurance And Support For MS New Zealand

Bangers to Bluff®, the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay’s annual automotive charity event, is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2024 rally. Now in its 8th year, this year's event promises to be an exhilarating adventure delivering a powerful statement in support of those living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Scheduled to take place from 9th to 20th April, 16 cars worth less than $2000 will embark on a thrilling journey from Auckland to Invercargill, covering 1000s of kilometres of roads less travelled and breathtaking landscapes. The event aims to raise both awareness and vital funds for Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand and other charities the Rotary Club supports.

Comments from previous entrants:

“We had no idea some of those roads and scenery existed…a fabulous event”.

“Best road trip we have ever done”

“Looking forward to this one…we’ve done two previously”.

Over 4000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with MS, a neurological condition. While MS affects everyone differently, common symptoms include fatigue, pain, issues with mobility, speech, and cognition. MS is an inflammatory condition which can be mild with periods of relapse and remission, or for some a slow progressive worsening of disability.

Proving that MS doesn’t have to stop you, Graham Walker, a dedicated advocate for MS awareness, has set himself a remarkable challenge. Graham was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS in 2013 and at the time was told to either “use it or lose it”. As an ex-competitive cyclist, Graham will be setting out at the crack of dawn each morning to cycle as far as he can before being caught by the bangers. This is the third year that Graham has tested his limits, previously riding between 20 and 40 kms before the rally cars catch up with him. By participating in this gruelling journey, Graham demonstrates the belief that "exercise is medicine" for individuals living with MS, demonstrating the positive impact of physical activity on both physical and mental well-being.

“It's an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be involved in this epic event again,” says Graham. “The Rotary Club organisers are amazing and deserve heaps of respect for their efforts and for allowing us this opportunity to showcase the issue that multiple sclerosis is for so many families. The funds raised are just so significant to the work that our national organisation manages throughout the regions right across our country. Remember, Exercise is Medicine”.

"We are incredibly proud to have Graham," said Amanda Rose, National Manager at MS New Zealand. "His unwavering determination and commitment to raising awareness of MS are truly inspiring. Graham's challenge illustrates the importance of exercise in managing MS and underscores the critical role that events like Bangers to Bluff play in supporting our community."

Bangers to Bluff invites automotive enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and supporters of the MS community to join in this remarkable journey. Whether as participants, sponsors, or donors, everyone has a role to play in making a difference in the lives of those affected by MS. If the rally is driving through your region, pop by and say hi – the crew would love to see you!

To learn more about Bangers to Bluff 2024 and how you can get involved, visit https://fundraise.msnz.org.nz/event/bangers-to-bluff/home. For on-the-road updates of this epic adventure, follow https://www.facebook.com/mssnz.

To donate visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/bangers-to-bluff-2024

