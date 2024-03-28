Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Here (should Not) Be Dragons

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A rogue Australian water dragon has been removed from Papaitonga Scenic Reserve near Levin, prompting the Department of Conservation to remind people not to dump unwanted pets on conservation land.

Water dragons are a native Australian semi-aquatic lizard and are considered a threat to New Zealand wildlife. Young water dragons are fully insectivorous, supplementing their diets with plants as they grow, and pose a significant threat to local biodiversity.

Kelly Hancock, DOC Manawatu Operations District Supervisor, says while the exotic lizard has been humanely euthanised, DOC rangers don’t want to add dragon slaying to their job descriptions.

“Letting a pet go in your local reserve might seem like the humane option, but many pets aren’t equipped to survive in the wild or can cause damage to the ecosystem if they do,” says Kelly.

“New Zealand weather is too cold for most species of lizards, so they will likely die during winter if outdoors, but if they do manage to survive, they may spread diseases and prey on native plants and animals.

“We think this one may have been at large in the reserve for a while, so removing it is a big win. The native wildlife will be safer now the invasive dragon has been caught.”

New Zealand’s ecosystems are not equipped to handle invasive species like water dragons or other exotic pets. Lizards, turtles, and even goldfish can wreak havoc on our ecosystems if released into the wild.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Kelly’s advice for lizard owners who are no longer able to care for their pets is to find them a new home.

“Don't ever release exotic lizards anywhere,” says Kelly. “They may prey on endangered species, compete with them for food, or transmit diseases that could wreak havoc on our native lizards, which have no immunity.

“Animal welfare organisations like your local SPCA can give advice on how to surrender unwanted pets. This is kinder, not just for the pet, but for our taonga native species as well.”

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 