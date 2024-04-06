Update On The Invercargill After Hours Clinic

April 5, 2024

The Invercargill After Hours Clinic, organised by WellSouth Primary Health Network from 29 March is set to continue until a future solution is worked out.

Located at Te Hau o Te Ora practice on Clyde Street in Invercargill, the service sees patients from 6-9pm Monday to Friday and from 12-4pm on weekends – Saturday and Sunday – and public holidays on an appointment basis only.

People should contact Te Hau o Te Ora on 0800 456 138 to make a booking. For those still ringing Invercargill Urgent Doctor Society (IUDS), an automated answer service provides the 0800 number.

WellSouth, the primary health organisation (PHO) for Otago and Southland, organised the service through Te Hau o Te Ora, a partnership set up in 2021 with Hokonui Rūnanga and Awarua Rūnaka.

WellSouth CEO Andrew Swanson-Dobbs says the service was stood up very quickly to make sure there was face-to-face primary care available, after the IUDS service ended on Thursday, March 28.

“The operation, fees and service of this clinic seem to be well received, and we’re pleased to have helped those members of our community that have accessed it so far.”

“This is a new service, and people are still getting to know where we are and what is on offer,” he says.

Mr Swanson Dobbs says the message to the community is to still always try your GP first, many of which have an after-hours telehealth service.

“If it is late in the day or on the weekend, you may be referred to the service from your GP’s after-hours service, or if you know you need to see someone and it can’t wait, the clinic can see you during those opening hours.”

The PHO is still due to meet with local general practices and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in coming days to work towards a more permanent after-hours solution.

“Again, we really want to thank those clinicians and administrative support who committed to this speedily set-up service, and to the staff at Te Hau for accommodating the clinic,” says Mr Swanson-Dobbs.

© Scoop Media

