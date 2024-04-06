Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Update On The Invercargill After Hours Clinic

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 6:22 am
Press Release: WellSouth

April 5, 2024

The Invercargill After Hours Clinic, organised by WellSouth Primary Health Network from 29 March is set to continue until a future solution is worked out.

Located at Te Hau o Te Ora practice on Clyde Street in Invercargill, the service sees patients from 6-9pm Monday to Friday and from 12-4pm on weekends – Saturday and Sunday – and public holidays on an appointment basis only.

People should contact Te Hau o Te Ora on 0800 456 138 to make a booking. For those still ringing Invercargill Urgent Doctor Society (IUDS), an automated answer service provides the 0800 number.

WellSouth, the primary health organisation (PHO) for Otago and Southland, organised the service through Te Hau o Te Ora, a partnership set up in 2021 with Hokonui Rūnanga and Awarua Rūnaka.

WellSouth CEO Andrew Swanson-Dobbs says the service was stood up very quickly to make sure there was face-to-face primary care available, after the IUDS service ended on Thursday, March 28.

“The operation, fees and service of this clinic seem to be well received, and we’re pleased to have helped those members of our community that have accessed it so far.”

“This is a new service, and people are still getting to know where we are and what is on offer,” he says.

Mr Swanson Dobbs says the message to the community is to still always try your GP first, many of which have an after-hours telehealth service.

“If it is late in the day or on the weekend, you may be referred to the service from your GP’s after-hours service, or if you know you need to see someone and it can’t wait, the clinic can see you during those opening hours.”

The PHO is still due to meet with local general practices and Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in coming days to work towards a more permanent after-hours solution.

“Again, we really want to thank those clinicians and administrative support who committed to this speedily set-up service, and to the staff at Te Hau for accommodating the clinic,” says Mr Swanson-Dobbs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from WellSouth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 