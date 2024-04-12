Medical Council Of New Zealand Election Outcome

Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | The Medical Council of New Zealand (Council) has recently held an election to select four medical practitioner nominees under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance (Election of Members of the Medical Council of New Zealand) Regulations 2009.

The top four polling candidates (in alphabetical order) are:

Dr Marie Bismark

Dr Stephen Child

Dr Ainsley Goodman

Dr Alexandra Muthu

Doctors Stephen Child and Ainsley Goodman are current Council members and were re-elected.

‘We were pleased that 21 high calibre candidates, with an excellent mix of skills and experience stood for election to the Medical Council,’ said Joan Simeon, Council’s returning officer and Chief Executive Officer. She said that this demonstrates a strong interest in the Council’s important work, in protecting health and safety of New Zealanders by ensuring the competence and fitness to practise of doctors.

Joan Simeon says the names of the four highest polling candidates have been forwarded to Hon Matt Doocey, Associate Minister of Health as nominees for appointment to Council.

Appointment to the Council sits with the Minister and nominations are taken through the Appointments and Honours Committee for approval.

More information on all candidates who stood for Council can be found in the candidate booklet here.

